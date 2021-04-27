U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

HTC Vive owners can buy parts from iFixit for DIY VR repairs

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

HTC has teamed up with iFixit to make it easier for its customers to get their VR headsets and accessories repaired. The website, which is famous for taking apart new devices and scoring them for repairability, now offers authentic parts for the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, which was released last year, the older Vive Pro and Vive Pro Eye, the Vive Tracker and other accessories for the VR ecosystem. 

As the companies said in their announcement, the parts' availability from iFixit can give customers a way to extend the life of products that are already out of warranty, especially if the components they need are no longer available from HTC itself. HTC's virtual reality headsets, even the entry-level Vive Cosmos Play, are pretty pricey and are typically more expensive than Facebook's Oculus headsets. That the company is giving customers a way to keep their headsets functional even after years of use is definitely a welcome development. 

Kyle Weins, CEO and co-founder of iFixit, said: "This is groundbreaking. HTC is the first VR manufacturer to support their customers with the parts they need to keep their headsets functional."

In addition to selling parts for use, iFixit also offers step-by-step manuals people can follow if they want to take on the challenge of repairing their own devices. The repair guides include instructions on how replace various parts, such as lenses, cameras and motherboard, for both the headsets and their accessories. Vive users in North America can now order parts from iFixit's website.

  • HSBC Earnings More Than Double as Credit Losses Reversed

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc earnings more than doubled in the first quarter as credit losses were reversed and the lender returned to profit in Europe and the U.S.Adjusted pretax profit rose to $6.4 billion in the three months through March, beating a consensus estimate of $4.3 billion, the London-based lender said on Tuesday.“Global Banking and Markets had a good quarter, and we saw solid business growth in strategic areas, including Asia wealth and trade finance, and mortgages in Hong Kong and the U.K.,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement.Easing credit losses helped it turn around its U.K. business and it also posted a profit in the U.S. even as it embarks on shifting billions of dollars to Asia. Weighed down by low interest rates, HSBC is seeking out more fee-based income, targeting to become a leader in wealth management in an increasingly affluent Asia.HSBC’s shares rose 2.7% to HK$46.30 as of 1:20 p.m. in Hong Kong.Asia continued to be its biggest profit center, but earnings there were relatively unchanged from a year earlier. It saw big jumps in profit at all of its major divisions.The bank has unveiled one of the most radical responses to the pandemic that emerged early last year, with plans to cut its workforce by about 35,000 to drive down costs. Even so, expenses rose in the period, driven higher by restructuring charges and performance-related pay.Credit ReversalBut with the virus starting to be contained in major markets, HSBC was helped by a $400 million reversal in credit losses. In 2021, such losses are now seen below the medium-term range of 30 basis points to 40 basis points of average loans it indicated at its latest annual results, the lender said.The bank said that it’s continuing negotiations on a potential sale of its retail operations in France. In the U.S., it’s exploring “both organic and inorganic options for our retail banking franchise,” according to the bank.As part of its pivot to Asia, HSBC confirmed this month that three of its top executives would relocate to Hong Kong, meaning that most of the bank will be run from the region on a day-to-day basis.Dual Hubs”We will increasingly run the bank as a dual-hub model across Hong Kong and London,” Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said in a Bloomberg Television interview.” “Shifting more capability to Asia is a clear strategic priority.”The overhaul has met local resistance. Some senior executives in Greater China worry their push into the world’s second-largest economy could be slowed by added bureaucracy and blurred reporting lines, Bloomberg News has reported.Stevenson denied the clash on Tuesday, saying the region is very supportive of the move.HSBC has also spent the past year adapting its working practices as a result of the pandemic. Quinn said this month that he would turn the entire executive floor of the London HQ into meeting rooms, and the bank eventually aims to cut its office space by about 40%.It revealed on Tuesday that it aims to cut its global office footprint by about 20% already this year.(Updates with costs in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • Tesla: Bitcoin sales and environmental credits boost profits

    The electric car maker reports record deliveries for the quarter despite production hurdles.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • Actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeks $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could give co-founder Jessica Alba a stake valued at about $96 million.The personal care brand will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.54 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value would rises to about $1.85 billion.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing shows.Alba, who owns 5.65 million shares, doesn’t plan to sell any of them in the offering, according to the filing. In a letter to potential IPO investors included in the filing, she traced her interest in healthy products to childhood ailments.Asthma, Allergies“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” Alba said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.The Los Angeles-based company’s losses shrank as its revenue climbed last year, according to the filing. It had a net loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $301 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $31 million on revenue of $236 million the previous year.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” said in the letter.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading next week on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with possible value of Alba’s stake in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The electric-vehicle maker forced cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed about 1% to $53,765 as of 12:16 p.m. in Tokyo on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates with context, Bitcoin price throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Tesla edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue

    (Reuters) -Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins. Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a global chip shortage that has slammed auto sector rivals, but its profit was not driven by auto sales. Tesla, which had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin, trimmed its position by 10% during the quarter, said Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn.

  • Ant Group Has Been Working With China’s Central Bank on Its CBDC Since 2017: Report

    The Alibaba-affiliated company disclosed the information over the weekend at the Digital China Summit in Fuzhou.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS Takes Surprise $774 Million Hit From Archegos Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG posted an unexpected $774 million hit from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, joining U.S. rival Morgan Stanley in surprising investors over the extent of the impact from the U.S. hedge fund’s implosion.The hit helped drive a $554 million decrease in revenue at the Zurich-based bank’s global markets business, overshadowing what would otherwise have been higher revenue on increased equity derivatives and cash equities, according to a statement from the bank on Tuesday. Overall, the bank reported better-than-expected profit of $1.82 billion, even as Archegos reduced net income by $434 million.Switzerland’s largest bank had stayed mum on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office for weeks as rival Credit Suisse Group AG unveiled some $5.5 billion in losses tied to Archegos. Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of potentially steep losses, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo all managed to limit or avoid losses. Morgan Stanley was criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a $911 million hit at the time of its earnings.The turmoil at Credit Suisse had afforded UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers a period of relative calm, even as the bank fights a $4.5 billion penalty in France and the new CEO himself saw his short tenure complicated by a Dutch probe into his role in a money-laundering case at his former employer ING Groep NV. The bank said that it exited its remaining Archegos exposure in April and would see “immaterial” related losses in the second quarter.“We are all clearly disappointed and are taking this very seriously,” Hamers said. “A detailed review of our relevant risk management processes is underway and appropriate measures are being put in place to avoid such situations in the future.”Mike Mayo Blasts Morgan Stanley for Secrecy Over Archegos HitThe Archegos hit drove down equities revenue by 20%, though it would have gained 48% excluding the hit. Fixed income trading declined about 37%. The key global wealth management business did better-than-expected, with pre-tax profit of $1.41 billion, compared with estimates of $1.19 billion. Recurring net fee income increased 8%, mainly driven by higher average fee-generating assets. Transaction based income rose 6%, while net interest income declined 3%.Hamers is taking a deep look at where he can cut costs and digitalize operations, including in the high-touch business of serving the world’s wealthiest people. He wants to use artificial intelligence to target how to sell more products to the world’s wealthy and rethink what markets the bank operates in, with a heavy focus on Asia.The bank also named Mike Dargan as chief digital and information officer and Barbara Levi as group legal counsel, as Hamers starts to make changes within the executive board. Dargan joins the group executive board on May 1, the bank said in a separate statement. He has been head of group technology at the Zurich-based bank since joining in 2016.(Adds management board change in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government has expanded its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire, launching an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan.The State Administration for Market Regulation is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two,” employing the same language in a probe into Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that ended with a $2.8 billion fine. China’s third largest internet company recouped early losses to rise as much as 3.1% Tuesday after Nomura analysts estimated Meituan may have to fork over just 4.6 billion yuan ($709 million) based on Alibaba’s punishment.The investigation into Meituan extends Beijing’s crackdown beyond Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., and threatens to chill the ambitions of founder Wang Xing, one of China’s most aggressive entrepreneurs. The government has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.The antitrust campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, as regulators slapped a record fine on Alibaba, instructed affiliate Ant to overhaul its business and ordered 34 of its largest tech companies -- including Meituan -- to rectify any anti-competitive business practices within one month. Following the meeting with SAMR, the Beijing-based firm issued a pledge to abide by antitrust laws, saying it will maintain market order and won’t force merchants to “pick one of two” -- forcing them to select betweens Meituan or a rival -- through unreasonable methods.Meituan said in a Monday statement it will actively cooperate with the probe and step up efforts to comply with regulations.The pick one of two practice “helped play a big role in the early days of food delivery competition as it helped differentiate one’s restaurant supplies from those of competitors,” Nomura analysts Jialong Shi and Thomas Shen wrote in a research note. “Meituan’s strong market position and customers’ loyalty has enabled it to outgrow this.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Meituan is unlikely to face penalties any harsher than Alibaba’s recent $2.8 billion fine after being slapped with a monopoly probe, a sign that the regulatory dragnet is widening on the country’s tech behemoths. The interim period could be unnerving for its investors, but we think any penalty Meituan may pay will be commensurate with its smaller operational scale.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchIt remains uncertain whether regulators will target other aspects of the Chinese company.The firm, founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce.“This latest news indicates that the enforcement of this antitrust regulation is much stricter and harsher than our original thought,” the Nomura analysts wrote.Ahead of the probe, Meituan said it will raise $10 billion in a record new share sale by a Hong Kong-listed firm as well as through an offering of convertible bonds. The firm had said it will use the funds to boost investments in new technologies like autonomous delivery as well as for general corporate purposes.Read more: Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight Under antitrust laws, Meituan could face a penalty of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated regulations. Its 2020 revenue was about 114.8 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). In contrast, rival Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion, or about 4% of its 2019 domestic revenues.Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.The billionaire last week described in a lengthy online post how he’ll funnel capital raised toward research into autonomous drones and delivery systems -- which analysts expect to fuel Meituan’s foray into the red-hot community commerce arena, where buyers in a local neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts. Meituan had been expected to wage a pitched battle of subsidies and sweeteners with Alibaba, JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. for food and produce supply.Meituan shares nearly tripled in 2020, making it one of the best-performing Chinese technology stocks. It’s dropped roughly 31% from a February record, partly as China’s antitrust campaign accelerated and after the company flagged that it will incur more losses from its investments in newer businesses like online groceries. Its dollar bond spreads widened Monday after the watchdog’s announcement.(Updates with share action and analyst’s comment from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after indexes set record highs

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Tesla’s Record Profit, Bitcoin Gains Are Met With a Shrug

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin.And yet shares of the EV maker fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after results were announced Monday, a sign of the lofty expectations Tesla now contends with after an eightfold gain in the stock last year. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is pushing to ramp up production and maintain Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market, but competitors are moving in aggressively. Musk said Monday demand is higher than it’s ever been, but without more numbers to go on, investors shrugged.“It’s all good, but there’s not a lot of news and it wasn’t a blowout,” said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures. “Everything happened that people thought would happen.”Bitcoin BoostThe company pulled a new lever to juice earnings in the quarter -- Bitcoin -- generating $101 million in income after selling about 10% of its holdings.Profit from Bitcoin, regulatory credits and tax benefits contributed about 25 cents to Tesla’s adjusted earnings of 93 cent a share, allowing the carmaker to beat Wall Street’s 80-cent average estimate, Dan Levy, an analyst with Credit Suisse, wrote in a note Monday.Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla values Bitcoin as a way to store cash while preserving liquidity, especially with traditional investment yields being so low.“We do believe long-term in the value of Bitcoin,” he said on a conference call. “It is our intent to hold what we have long-term and continue to accumulate Bitcoin from transactions from our customers as they purchase vehicles.”Bitcoin gained as much as 1.9% and traded above $54,000 after that reaffirmation of Tesla’s commitment to the cryptocurrency.The company disclosed its purchase earlier this year and also said it would accept it as a form of payment. That surprise announcement helped increase the legitimacy of Bitcoin and spurred a rally in its value.Chip Shortage WoesTesla’s results kick off a year in which the Palo Alto, California-based automaker will be expanding operations on three continents, including completing new factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin. Tesla said it expects 50% annual growth in deliveries “over a multi-year horizon,” which is consistent with its previous wording. That implies deliveries of about 750,000 cars this year.But that failed to excite investors -- and analysts who had hoped for additional guidance from Musk on the call were disappointed.Tesla fell 2.5% to $719.86 in late aftermarket trading. It closed the session up 1.2% to $738.20.The company delivered more than a half million cars in 2020 and reported deliveries of 184,800 cars worldwide in the first quarter, topping the final three months of 2020 by about 4,000 vehicles -- despite a shortfall in supplies of semiconductors.Read more: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeTesla and other automakers had to cope with strained supplies of chips and other materials, an unexpected headache that comes as they have been ramping up production to meet higher consumer demand amid the pandemic. Consultant AlixPartners has said the chip shortage could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year.“This is a huge problem,” Musk said on the call. “Q1 had one of the most difficult supply chain challenges that we’d ever experienced.”The CEO said he expects the shortages to continue to impact the company in the current and third quarters.Growing EV PieThe EV market leader faces a new wave of competition from several new models being launched this year by startups such as Amazon.com Inc.-backed Rivian Automotive Inc. and established automakers including General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Tesla sought to assure investors in its quarterly release by noting growing demand for EVs and its own efforts to rapidly expand production capacity. “As more OEMs join our mission by launching EVs, we believe consumer confidence in EVs continues to increase and more customers are willing to make the switch,” it said in a statement.Tesla’s first-quarter revenue grew 74% to $10.39 billion in the January through March period, close to analysts’ estimates for $10.41 billion. Sales of regulatory credits rose to $518 million this quarter, up from $401 million in the last quarter of 2020.The company earns more money selling those credits to other automakers than it does from its core business of making and selling cars. That’s a potential issue for Tesla as more established carmakers start to offer their own line-up of EVs -- and may not need to buy as many credits in the future despite tightening carbon-emissions standards globally.Tesla indicated it is getting better and more efficient at building cars. Its automotive gross margin of 26.5% came in above the Bloomberg consensus of 24.2%. The company attributed the boost to cost-cutting that outpaced lower average selling prices.Fatal Crash QuestionsThe company challenged concerns about a fatal crash of a Model S in Texas earlier this month, saying it believes someone was in the driver’s seat at the time. Tesla cautioned it hasn’t been able to retrieve all the data from the vehicle, which counters initial police comments that “no one” was was driving. That led to speculation that Autopilot, Tesla’s name for its driver assistance feature, was a possible factor in the fatal crash.“We were able to find that the steering wheel was indeed deformed, leading to the likelihood that someone was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash,” Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, said on the company’s earnings call.The automaker is working with federal regulators in their investigations, Moravy said.The crash near Houston killed two men and triggered probes by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.Read more: Tesla Crash Spurs Probes After Two Die With ‘No One’ Driving(Updates with CFO comment in eighth paragraph; Adds detail throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.