HTC Vive reveals a VR wrist tracker for the Focus 3 headset

HTC Vive has revealed a wrist tracker for its Focus 3 headset. The device is 85 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than the Vive Focus 3 controller.

The brand says the wearable can track your arm from fingertips to elbow. The Focus 3's cameras can monitor LEDs for standalone tracking. As such, attaching the Wrist Tracker to an object allows the headset to track it with six degrees of freedom.

With the help of high-frequency IMU (inertial measurement unit) data and an advanced kinematic model, Focus 3 will still know the exact position of your hand and wrist when the tracker isn't in the cameras' line of sight. It can predict your pose too, so if you, for instance, reach behind your head with a tennis racket to play a smash shot, the headset should still have a good idea of what you're doing.

The Vive Wrist Tracker will be released in early 2022, starting in the US. It costs $129/€129/£119. HTC Vive also revealed new accessories for the Focus 3, including a multi battery charger and charging case, in part to reduce downtime between sessions.

