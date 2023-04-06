HTFL and First Cover Sponsor for Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference: Where Talk Meets Action

First Cover, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC (HTFL) and First Cover have announced their sponsorship for the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference, which will be held on May 10-11, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in the heart of New York City. Along with HTFL and First Cover, esteemed companies such as Loeb & Loeb LLP, UHY LLP, Morgan Stanley, NASDAQ, and S&P Global are also sponsoring the conference.



EF Hutton, the host of this conference, is a highly-regarded investment bank specializing in the IPO and SPAC market. Offering clients a comprehensive suite of services, EF Hutton covers the entire lifecycle of a SPAC, from formation to merger. The company is known for its commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs and goals, ensuring that they are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic market.

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC (HTFL) is a prominent New York-based law firm specializing in corporate and securities law. The firm has earned a reputation as a leading provider of legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. Its expertise in M&A, private equity, and venture capital has enabled it to secure favorable terms for clients, as demonstrated by its solid track record and highly active presence in the market. In just the past two weeks, they successfully closed deals for companies such as Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT), Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL), YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (YGF), Chanson International Holding (CHSN), and Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL).

HTFL's team of experienced attorneys has a deep understanding of the complex legal and regulatory frameworks that govern corporate and securities law, allowing them to provide effective solutions to clients' most challenging issues. In addition, the firm's dedication to serving clients from diverse backgrounds is reflected in its multilingual capabilities, with services available in English, Mandarin, and other languages.

As a proud sponsor of the EF Hutton Global Conference, Louis Taubman, Managing Partner at HTFL, expressed excitement for the opportunity to engage in discussions on cross-border acquisitions, securities law, and other relevant topics that impact clients' businesses. "We are honored to participate in this event and share our decades long experience with cross-border listings with companies from the region seeking to go public in the US," Taubman said. "We believe that the conference presents a great opportunity to network with peers and showcase our commitment to providing high-quality legal services to our clients."

Another sponsor of the EF Hutton Global Conference, First Cover, is a New York-based risk, compliance, and corporate services provider. With access to over 30,000 mainstream underwriting carriers, First Cover offers personalized insurance solutions at competitive prices. The company specializes in directors and officers liability insurance and SEC Filings and has successfully mitigated risks for clients from 120+ countries, including public companies with 3,000,000,000+ market capitalization listed on NASDAQ and NYSE.

"We are excited to collaborate with EF Hutton and participate in this event. Our expertise in serving APAC-based foreign issuers listed on NASDAQ or NYSE in the US makes us a valuable addition to the event," said Zikang Wu, President of First Cover. "I look forward to forging a mutually beneficial and long-standing relationship with EF Hutton as we work to enable middle-market and emerging growth companies to connect with institutional investors and corporate clients."

This event will feature senior executives from approximately 150 private and public innovative companies from a wide variety of sectors, including Consumer & Retail, Energy & Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. Up to 8 meetings will be selected each day and one-on-one interactive sessions will be provided. It will offer companies a novel forum to create, amplify, cross-sell, and highlight communications between corporate executives, industry experts, and investors across the EF Hutton Platform.

For more information on the conference and to register, please visit https://efh.meetmax.com/sched/event_89071/conference_home.html .

To learn more about HTFL's services, please visit the website at: http://www.htflawyers.com/ .

To learn more about First Cover's solutions, please visit the website at https://firstcover.com/ .

