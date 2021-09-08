U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +1.03 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.38 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2500
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,999.92
    -721.29 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.94
    -13.54 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that company management will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 13th – 15th, 2021.

Details for the presentation are below:

Date:

7:00 a.m. ET

Time:

Monday, September 13th, 2021

Webcast:

https://journey.ct.events/view/36113800-95ac-4c91-b29a-d6ec60e0fddf

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings. If you would like to request a meeting, please email meetings@hcwco.com.

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. Its mission is to empower precision medicine. To learn more, visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Contact:

Ashley Robinson
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories