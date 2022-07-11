HTLF Schedules Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call for April 25, 2022

Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its Second Quarter 2022 earnings live at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 25, 2022. Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on July 25, 2022, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.



Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call. Please note the procedures for the call.

NEW PROCEDURE

Joining the Conference Call via webcast:

There is a new procedure for joining HTLF earnings conference calls beginning on July 25, 2022 In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, please go to this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hs5gr3re. Please complete the form and submit; you will then be directed to the webcast which will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.2 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Bryan R. McKeag

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

(563) 589-1994

bmckeag@htlf.com



