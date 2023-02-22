HTVRONT Auto Heat Press Earns Kickstarter 'Project We Love' Badge

During the 45-day crowdfunding campaign, HTVRONT sold over 5,000 Auto Heat Press worldwide, raising around $1.1 million

Featured Image for HTVRONT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, an experienced and innovative brand, completed its first crowdfunding campaign with the most advanced household Heat Press Machine on Kickstarter, the world's biggest online funding platform, in August 2022, and earned the "'Project We Love'" badge due to the incredible raising speed and amount of funding.

This event was from July 6, 2022, to Aug. 20, 2022, a sum of 45 days. Thanks to its previous successful advertisement and propaganda online, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press achieved full funding within only ten minutes and reached more than 700% of funds in two days, hitting the top several in Kickstarter rank.

This advanced gadget features an intelligent lifting structure, which can exert a proper force automatically on a variety of materials with thicknesses up to 2.5mm, and seven fast ironing modes magnifying productivity, introducing a new era of household crafting machines. Additionally, its 2x faster heating speed than other counterparts makes HTVRONT Auto Heat Press a must-have for many small businesses.

Following the huge success on Kickstarter, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press has now entered the vision of more craft enthusiasts. In this campaign, HTVRONT secured around 5,000 supporters for itself and earned 85% praise from the users, who think that the heat press machine is easy to assemble and use with really fast and even heat distribution.

One of the 5-star users on Amazon commented: "Purchased this for my wife and daughter to use with their crafts. Easy to set up as there wasn't anything I needed to do but remove the unit from the well-packaged box. Heats up fast and gives great results without having to manually open and close the lid. The sliding tray is a huge help in loading and unloading projects. The controls are fairly straightforward as well. I would recommend this unit to other beginners as it takes a lot of the guesswork out."

Most customers would like to praise the smart, easy device for its drawer design. One wrote: "With the drawer, it's also safe to use and practically eliminates the chance of accidental burns," implicating the high security that HTVRONT had taken into account.

As the New Year comes by, the second HTVRONT Fans Carnival, its biggest anniversary sale online, will soon start from April 6 to 12, 2023. In addition, HTVRONT is about to meet its supporters offline in Charlotte, US, on April 27, 2023. This local event will be a chance to demonstrate the whole new heat press machine for cups and mugs and make a debut.

Details on pricing and more information about HTVRONT Auto Heat Press are available at https://www.htvront.com

