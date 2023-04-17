Hua Yang Berhad's (KLSE:HUAYANG) Shares Bounce 28% But Its Business Still Trails The Market

Hua Yang Berhad (KLSE:HUAYANG) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 28% gain in the last month alone. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 3.8% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Hua Yang Berhad may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.7x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

It looks like earnings growth has deserted Hua Yang Berhad recently, which is not something to boast about. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Hua Yang Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hua Yang Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 10% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that Hua Yang Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price move, Hua Yang Berhad's P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Hua Yang Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

