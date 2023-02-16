U.S. markets closed

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
·12 min read

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2022

 

 

For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30

 (in $ millions, except earnings per share; differences due to rounding)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

% Change

Sales

 

$



76.4

 

 

 

$

70.3

 

 

 



8.7



%

Gross profit

 

 

11.1

 

 

 

 

11.3

 

 

 

1.6

%

Gross margin

 

 


14.9


%

 

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

(1.2 percentage points)

Net income

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

(23.8

%)

Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

(28.6

%)

  • Revenue increased by 8.7% to $76.4 million For the year ended September 30, 2022 from $70.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.

  • Gross profit decreased by 1.6% to$11.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022, from $11.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.

  • Net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was $1.9 million compared to net income of $2.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021,

Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of the Company commented: “The Company continues to focus its strategy on providing high-quality services and products to maintain and expand HUDI’s existing and prospective client base, which is shown by the Company’s nearly 9% sales growth during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Despite a challenging year amid supply chain disruptions and rising material costs, the Company is pleased to deliver resilient performance during the past fiscal year and is prepared to keep implementing current strategic plan to seek sustainable growth in the coming year.”

Financial Results for the Fiscal year 2022

Sales

For the year ended September 30, 2022, revenues increased by approximately $6.1 million or 8.7%, to approximately $76.4 million from approximately $70.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • During the fiscal year 2022, the Company observed an increase of raw materials price, especially the price of nickel which is an important component of stainless steel. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price (“ASP”) during the fiscal year 2022.

  • As a result of domestic shortage of construction materials and recovery of construction market, the Company’s domestic sales increased over 21.9% compared to the last fiscal year. The Company’s international sales revenue during fiscal year 2022 amounted to approximately $11.7 million, a decrease of 31.6% compared to last fiscal year.

Gross profit

Our gross profit decreased by approximately $0.2 million, or 1.6%, to approximately $11.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 from approximately $11.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. Gross profit margin was 14.9% for the year ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 16.1% for the year ended September 30, 2021. The slight decrease of gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material prices which drove up the cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative (“SGA”) expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $0.2 million, or 3.5% to approximately $6.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to approximately $6.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The decrease of SGA expenses was mainly due to decreased freight expenses for the Company’s international and domestic sales, and increased travelling and agency expenses related to the increased sales activities.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.3 million, or 13.3% to approximately $2.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to approximately $2.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.

Net Income

As a result of the factors described above, the Company’s net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million compared to net profit of $2.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, a decrease in profit of approximately $0.6 million, or approximately 23.8%.

Recent development

On November 9, 2022, the Company closed a registered direct offering for the sale of 1,000,000 ordinary shares. The Company received gross proceeds from the sale of the shares of approximately $25 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

On December 8, 2022, Ms. Qin Li tendered her resignation as the Chief Financial officer the Company, effective on December 8, 2022. On the same day, at the recommendation of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors approved and confirmed the appointment of Mr. Jianping Xiang as the succeeding Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 8, 2022.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@huadigroup.com

Investor Relations:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com


HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

13,195,999

 

 

$

15,350,197

 

Restricted cash

 

 

1,347,246

 

 

 

1,304,518

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,197,396 and $3,066,937, respectively

 

 

19,658,188

 

 

 

21,297,261

 

Accounts receivable – related parties

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,981,697

 

Notes receivable

 

 

1,410,613

 

 

 

2,593,018

 

Inventories

 

 

24,867,708

 

 

 

22,721,265

 

Advances to suppliers

 

 

3,369,468

 

 

 

3,806,420

 

Advances to suppliers – related parties

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,550,504

 

Other receivables

 

 

552,633

 

 

 

475,793

 

Total current assets

 

 

64,401,855

 

 

 

77,080,673

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

5,989,136

 

 

 

7,208,705

 

Land use rights, net

 

 

1,069,891

 

 

 

1,234,636

 

Long-term investments

 

 

12,836,916

 

 

 

14,171,928

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

338,729

 

 

 

549,921

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

84,636,527

 

 

$

100,245,863

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

919,492

 

 

$

1,713,716

 

Accounts payable - related parties

 

 

2,439,105

 

 

 

-

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,771,245

 

 

 

2,048,979

 

Notes payable

 

 

548,253

 

 

 

2,312,556

 

Advances from customers

 

 

4,401,440

 

 

 

4,667,084

 

Due to related parties

 

 

606,986

 

 

 

514,913

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

11,888,662

 

 

 

33,459,043

 

Tax payable

 

 

3,126,778

 

 

 

4,051,158

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

25,701,961

 

 

 

48,767,449

 

Long-term borrowing

 

 

9,300,625

 

 

 

-

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

35,002,586

 

 

 

48,767,449

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,239,182 and 13,127,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

2,648

 

 

 

2,625

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

44,211,313

 

 

 

44,211,336

 

Statutory surplus reserves

 

 

494,223

 

 

 

255,705

 

Retained earnings

 

 

3,802,265

 

 

 

2,116,581

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

873,059

 

 

 

4,627,661

 

Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

 

 

49,383,508

 

 

 

51,213,908

 

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

250,433

 

 

 

264,506

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

49,633,941

 

 

 

51,478,414

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

84,636,527

 

 

$

100,245,863

 

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

 

 

 

   2022

 

2021

 

 2020

 

Sales

 

$

74,702,625

 

 

$

67,006,655

 

 

$

57,767,081

 

Production service revenue

 

 

1,663,523

 

 

 

3,239,956

 

 

 

1,370,197

 

Cost of sales

 

 

(65,230,521

)

 

 

(58,926,675

)

 

 

(48,473,061

)

Gross profit

 

 

11,135,627

 

 

 

11,319,936

 

 

 

10,664,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

6,452,173

 

 

 

6,684,410

 

 

 

3,938,511

 

Research and development

 

 

2,330,913

 

 

 

2,057,547

 

 

 

2,120,649

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

8,783,086

 

 

 

8,741,957

 

 

 

6,059,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

2,352,541

 

 

 

2,577,979

 

 

 

4,605,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses, net

 

 

(1,629,642

)

 

 

(2,058,461

)

 

 

(2,162,589

)

Other income, net

 

 

1,398,173

 

 

 

1,948,527

 

 

 

1,132,780

 

Total other expenses, net

 

 

(231,469

)

 

 

(109,934

)

 

 

(1,029,809

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

2,121,071

 

 

 

2,468,045

 

 

 

3,575,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit/(provision)

 

 

(173,017

)

 

 

89,000

 

 

 

(218,949

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

1,948,054

 

 

 

2,557,045

 

 

 

3,356,299

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

23,852

 

 

 

25,570

 

 

 

33,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

 

$

1,924,202

 

 

$

2,531,475

 

 

$

3,322,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,948,054

 

 

$

2,557,045

 

 

$

3,356,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(3,792,527

)

 

 

1,452,328

 

 

 

1,225,301

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income

 

 

(1,844,473

)

 

 

4,009,373

 

 

 

4,581,600

 

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

(14,073

)

 

 

40,093

 

 

 

45,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

 

$

(1,830,400

)

 

$

3,969,280

 

 

$

4,535,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.34

 

Diluted

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.34

 

Weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

13,239,182

 

 

 

12,116,079

 

 

 

10,000,000

 

Diluted

 

 

13,239,182

 

 

 

12,116,079

 

 

 

10,000,000

 

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 2022

 

 

 2021

 

2020

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,948,054

 

 

$

2,557,045

 

 

$

3,356,299

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

792,888

 

 

 

735,333

 

 

 

723,586

 

Amortization

 

 

32,087

 

 

 

32,349

 

 

 

30,048

 

Bad debt expense reverse

 

 

(564,283

)

 

 

(153,676

)

 

 

-

 

Deferred tax benefits (expenses)

 

 

173,017

 

 

 

(89,000

)

 

 

-

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,767

 

 

 

(654,138

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

4,080,722

 

 

 

(8,823,928

)

 

 

(260,202

)

Notes receivable

 

 

1,018,351

 

 

 

(1,987,871

)

 

 

(10,332

)

Inventories

 

 

(4,653,336

)

 

 

(756,588

)

 

 

(1,987,737

)

Advances to suppliers

 

 

19,092

 

 

 

(2,727,661

)

 

 

366,087

 

Advances to suppliers – related party

 

 

5,457,504

 

 

 

78,283

 

 

 

180,333

 

Other receivables

 

 

(132,062

)

 

 

2,006,975

 

 

 

3,303,687

 

Accounts payable

 

 

1,960,756

 

 

 

(238,638

)

 

 

650,988

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

(91,961

)

 

 

372,155

 

 

 

(387,358

)

Notes payable

 

 

(1,678,680

)

 

 

707,021

 

 

 

(2,301,375

)

Advances from customers

 

 

188,878

 

 

 

3,040,106

 

 

 

222,805

 

Tax payable

 

 

(589,163

)

 

 

(402,478

)

 

 

(28,401

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

8,027,856

 

 

 

(5,648,806

)

 

 

3,204,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(206,175

)

 

 

(917,539

)

 

 

(664,996

)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

20,285

 

 

 

724,782

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(206,175

)

 

 

(897,254

)

 

 

59,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

 

 

21,719,160

 

 

 

35,820,322

 

 

 

38,620,077

 

Repayments on short-term borrowings

 

 

(41,712,446

)

 

 

(35,265,552

)

 

 

(40,488,791

)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

 

10,095,831

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from stock offering, net of offering costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

21,680,341

 

 

 

-

 

Advances from related parties

 

 

305,226

 

 

 

6,223,875

 

 

 

3,068,965

 

Repayments to related parties

 

 

(152,628

)

 

 

(7,182,813

)

 

 

(5,889,557

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(9,744,857

)

 

 

21,276,173

 

 

 

(4,689,306

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(188,294

)

 

 

219,398

 

 

 

113,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(2,111,470

)

 

 

14,949,511

 

 

 

(1,311,468

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year

 

 

16,654,715

 

 

 

1,705,204

 

 

 

3,016,672

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year

 

$

14,543,245

 

 

$

16,654,715

 

 

$

1,705,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

64,016

 

 

$

480,495

 

 

$

135,262

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

1,151,567

 

 

$

1,550,082

 

 

 

1,951,622

 


