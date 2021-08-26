U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,399.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,348.00
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.63
    -0.73 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1160
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,920.21
    -654.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.09
    -33.44 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.12
    -22.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Half-Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its interim financial results for six months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the First-Half 2021

For Half-Year Ended March 31

($ millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change

Revenue

$29.89

$25.56

16.94%

Gross profit

$5.35

$6.30

-15.08%

Gross margin

17.90%

24.65%

-17.65%

Operating income

$0.68

$3.51

-80.63%

Net income (loss) attributable to Huadi International

$0.64

$2.65

-75.85%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.06

$0.27

-77.78%

  • Revenue increased by 16.94% to $29.89 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $25.56 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to the growth in the number of domestic clients and sales

  • Gross profit decreased by 15.08% to $5.35 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.30 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease of gross profit was primarily due to that we lowered the price of our products sold to attract new clients

  • Operating income was $0.68 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $3.51 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020

  • Net income attributable to Huadi International during the six months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.64 million, compared to $2.65 million for the same period last year

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.06 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $0.27 million for the same period in 2020

"We accelerated our growth momentum during the six months ended March 31, 2021, growing our total revenue by 16.94% as compared with the same period of last year. We are firmly committed to carrying out our corporate mission, meticulous execution of growth strategies, methodical expansion in both overseas and domestic markets, proactive engagement of Huadi clients through innovative products, and prudent investment in sales and marketing initiatives. Going forward, we plan to refine our competitive edge, deepen our expertise in stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products, and expand our brand influence among our clients on a global basis,” commented Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

Revenue

For the half-year ended March 31, 2021, revenue increased by $4.33 million or 16.94% to $29.89 million from $25.56 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in the number of our domestic clients and sales.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by $0.95 million or 15.08% to $5.35 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.30 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease of gross profit was mainly due to that we lowered the price of our products sold to attract new customers in order to expand our market share.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.79 million, or 91.79%, to $3.74 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $1.95 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to 1) increase of expenses related to our initial public offering completed in January 2021. 2) increase of one-off cash compensation and performance bonuses that we paid to our core employees during the reporting period.

Research and development expenses increased by $0.10 million, or 12.05%, to $0.93 million for the half year ended March 31, 2021 from $0.83 million for the same period in 2020.

Total operating expenses increased by $1.88 million, or 67.38%, to $4.67 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021 from $2.79 million for the same period in 2020.

Total Operating Income

Total operating income was $0.68 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, decreased by $2.83 million or 80.63% from $3.51 million during the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in SG&A expenses.

Other Income (Expenses)

Interest expenses were $0.93 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.04 million for the same period during the prior year. Other net income was $0.96 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $0.55 million for the same period during the prior year. As a result, total net other expenses were $0.03 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to total net other expenses of $0.49 million for the same period during the prior year.

Net Income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share

As a result of the factors described above, our net income was $0.64 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net income of $2.68 million for the same period during the prior year.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to Huadi International was $0.64 million, or basic and diluted earnings of $0.06 per share, for the six months ended March 31, 2021. This compared to net income attributable to Huadi International of $2.65 million, or $0.27 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.71 million, compared to $0.80 million as of September 30, 2020. Short-term bank borrowings were $32.35 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $31.22 million as of September 30, 2020.

Net accounts receivable was $14.20 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $13.62 million as of September 30, 2020. Inventories were $23.62 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $20.84 million as of September 30, 2020. Accounts payable was $1.30 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.86 million as of September 30, 2020.

Total current assets and current liabilities were $68.74 million and $43.74 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.57 as of March 31, 2021. Total current assets and current liabilities were $47.35 million and $43.33 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.09 as of September 30, 2020.

Recent Developments

On April 9, 2021, the Company was awarded stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts that worth RMB 20.65 million (approximately US $3.2 million) after winning the bid for a mining project in Gansu province, China.

On March 17, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts that worth RMB 10.2 million (approximately US $1.6 million) after winning bid for a mining project in China Gansu province.

On March 3, 2021, the Company announced that it has been awarded RMB 12.45 million (approximately US $1.95 million) stainless pipe order contracts after winning bids for two chemical-related projects.

In January 2021, the Company completed an initial public offering on the NASDAQ stock exchange market and raised $25 million by offering 3.1 million shares at $8.00 per share, the high end of the range of $7 to $8. At pricing, the Company commanded a market value of $106 million.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forwardlooking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. For more information, please contact:

The Company:
IR Department
Email: IR@huadigroup.com

Investor Relations:
Dong Cao, CFA
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com
Phone: +86 13502048965


HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

March 31,
2021

September 30,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,713,319

$

796,794

Restricted cash

947,422

908,410

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,016,194 and $2,910,554, respectively

14,200,426

13,618,697

Accounts receivable – related parties

1,462,527

1,914,380

Notes receivable

1,918,182

555,612

Inventories

23,615,683

20,837,594

Advances to suppliers

1,683,511

998,123

Advances to suppliers – related parties

4,582,050

5,342,512

Other receivables

619,310

2,375,031

Total current assets

68,742,430

47,347,153

Property, plant and equipment, net

7,216,025

6,687,642

Intangible assets, net

2,375,128

1,202,687

Long-term investments

13,937,452

13,449,305

Deferred tax assets

452,429

436,583

TOTAL ASSETS

$

92,723,464

$

69,123,370

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,299,469

$

1,855,047

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,589,502

1,587,826

Notes payable

1,785,769

1,517,026

Advances from customers

2,253,984

1,515,452

Due to related parties

506,394

1,407,711

Short-term borrowings

32,354,467

31,221,280

Tax payable

3,947,312

4,230,328

TOTAL LIABILITIES

43,736,897

43,334,670

COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES

Shareholders’ equity:

Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,125,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

2,625

2,000

Additional paid-in capital

44,211,336

22,531,620

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

476,719

(159,189

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,058,041

3,189,856

Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

48,748,721

25,564,287

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

237,846

224,413

Total shareholders’ equity

48,986,567

25,788,700

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

92,723,464

$

69,123,370


HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Sales

$

29,887,244

$

25,557,407

Cost of sales

(24,534,360

)

(19,259,740

)

Gross profit

5,352,884

6,297,667

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

3,742,726

1,953,069

Research and development

928,582

834,351

Total operating expenses

4,671,308

2,787,420

Operating income

681,576

3,510,247

Other income (expenses):

Interest expenses, net

(926,237

)

(1,042,184

)

Other income, net

956,618

554,456

Total other expenses, net

30,381

(487,728

)

Income before income taxes

711,957

3,022,519

Income tax provision

(69,626

)

(341,280

)

Net income

$

642,331

$

2,681,239

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

6,423

26,812

Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

$

635,908

$

2,654,427

Net income

$

642,331

$

2,681,239

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign currency translation adjustment

875,195

174,202

Total comprehensive income

1,517,526

2,855,441

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

8,752

1,742

Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

$

1,508,774

$

2,853,699

Basic and diluted earnings per share

Basic

$

0.06

$

0.27

Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.27

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

11,041,667

10,000,000

Diluted

11,041,667

10,000,000



Recommended Stories

  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see...

  • Is Farfetch Stock a Buy?

    This is no one-off pandemic winner -- luxury goods still have a long way to go on the e-commerce front.

  • RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

    TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021. Reported earnings were $3.5 billion, up 58% compared with the third quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $3.6 billion, up 56%.

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Top Dividend Stocks for September 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for September.

  • TD Beats Estimates With Economic Rebound Boosting Canadian Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank’s focus on consumer banking paid off last quarter, with a reopening of the economy in Canada boosting lending results. Net income in the lender’s Canadian retail segment rose 68% to C$2.13 billion ($1.69 billion), helped by a 7.7% gain in person loans, according to a statement Thursday. Overall profit for the fiscal third quarter topped analysts’ estimates.The comeback of the Canadian economy in recent months, even as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers, has spurre

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]