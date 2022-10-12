U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,604.75
    +5.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,302.00
    +36.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,867.25
    +22.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.40
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -0.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.60
    -15.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0941
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2510
    +0.4520 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.32
    +6.85 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.73
    +0.42 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,397.51
    -3.74 (-0.01%)
     

Huai'an, A City with Splendid Beauty Along the Grand Canal

·3 min read

HUAI'AN, China, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The Grand Canal is regarded as the "mother river" of Huai'an, East China's Jiangsu Province. The Grand Canal and the people of Huai'an have been interdependent to each other for over two thousand years. The Grand Canal not only provides water to irrigate farmlands, serves as an important waterway connecting the south and north of the country, but also decorates the beautiful landscape of Huai'an with its lucid water.

As an important part of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt, Huai'an is home to more than 100 cultural relics, including Huai'an Water Interchange Junction. Located at the intersection of the Grand Canal and Huai River, Huai'an Water Interchange Junction is the biggest water interchange junction in Asia. This cable-stayed overpass is a perfect combination of modern engineering and ancient canal culture. Standing on the head of the interchange, you can see ships sailing on the clear water and both banks of the canal covered by greenery, which is truly enjoyable.

When the night falls with different lights on, the banks of the Li Canal Cultural Corridor will be full of tourists. They go down the river, accompanied by quite a few tourist attractions and ancient relics along the way, among which are famous historical sites like the Qingjiangpu Building, the Ciyun Temple and the Royal Wharf. History is met here with beautiful scenery as the background.

Huai'an, a city that was born and nourished by water, is the birthplace of Huaiyang cuisine, one of the four great traditional Chinese cuisines. Huaiyang cuisine, which usually takes life in lakes or rivers as ingredients, requires top cooking skills, pursues authentic taste of food, aims at catering to all kinds of dinners. Huaiyang cuisine suits both refined and popular taste without losing its elegance. Soft Cloth Long Fish, Steamed Cattail with Dried Shrimp Meat and Pingqiao Tofu are the most representative dishes.

Huai'an people inherit traditional recipes of Huaiyang Cuisine and make innovation in them at the same time. Xuyi, small county in the south of Huai'an, is known as the "Hometown of Crayfishes in China". At present, the brand "Xuyi Crayfishes" is worth more than over 20 billion yuan, ranking first among all the regional brands for aquatic products in China for six consecutive years, which laid solid foundation for people here to develop the industry.

Huai'an integrates different cultures and embraces diversity. The city is presenting its inclusiveness and prosperity to the world as the hometown of a great man, the city of canals, the city of gastronomy, and a city with abundant cultural connotations. Huai'an welcomes visitors worldwide to come here to view beautiful scenery along the canal, taste delicious food, appreciate water transport culture and experience local customs.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huaian-a-city-with-splendid-beauty-along-the-grand-canal-301646757.html

SOURCE CRI Online

