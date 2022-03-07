Huanhua Securities and Finance Co. co-organizes the 2022 Diamond Cup Trader Competition

In March 2022, the Asia Pacific (Taiwan Division) Diamond Cup Stock Trader Competition was organized by Sycamore Capital (USA), with luxury cars and heavy prizes!

TAIPEI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diamond Cup Trader Competition is organized by (U.S.) Sycamore Capital, co-organized by Sycamore Asia Pacific (Taiwan Division) and Taiwan Huanhua Securities and Finance Co. Nearly 1,000 experienced investors have been selected to participate in this year's competition, the most critical stage of competing for the top three among four participants. The competition aims to help provide an education platform for speculative investors to understand securities trading, investment direction, investment risks, and actual trading.

Both overall returns and off-site voting determine the competition ranking. The competition prizes are as follows.

1st place: BMW 7 Series; 2nd place: BMW 5 Series; 3rd place: BMW 3 Series; the top three winners will all receive a gift from the Mingde One Institutional Research Service Terminal sponsored by (US) Sycamore Capital. In addition, fans of the winning lecturer will have the chance to win a gift from the Mingde One Institutional Research Service Terminal, sponsored by Sycamore Capital (USA).

The four contestants, Li Xiangping, Vicky Fan, Lin Feng, and Hou Wencheng, were selected through a selection process to compete for the top three. This year's competition, with an initial capital of US$5 million each person, will mainly test each trader's ability to combine medium and short-term trading techniques, experience in predicting the rise and bargain hunting of leaders, and the ability to control the trend of sector rotation.

Arrangements for traders after the Diamond Cup Trader Competition: the top winner will be employed by Sycamore Capital as a professional fund manager. He will operate a $100 million trading account for the Mingde One Fund and will be responsible for the operation of the Mingde One Fund, with 10% of the annual profit as dividends. The second-place winner will be awarded a $50 million active account with 10% annual profits as dividends.

Story continues

Company: Huanhua Securities and Finance Co.

Contact: Jack Liu

Email: stevenzhang980@gmail.com

Address: http://www.coinstrategys.com/

Tel: +00886 971 632 637

City: Taipei, China

SOURCE Huanhua Securities and Finance Co.