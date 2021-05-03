The project, which will pass through more than 50 Brazilian cities, in 15 states, aims to qualify professionals and encourage entrepreneurial initiatives with renewable energy.

SAO PAULO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei together with the Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD) will commence the first Huawei Solar Road Show, a mobile truck fully adapted for qualification courses, with a classroom, space for workshops and a demo-house with kitchen and laundry, fully equipped, supplied by a microgeneration system distributed on-grid and off-grid, which will be used for demonstration activities.

Huawei and ABGD launches first Huawei Solar Road Show in Brazil

The initiative, whose main sponsor is Huawei, also has the support of the São Paulo State Secretariat for Infrastructure and Environment (SIMA) and other companies in the solar energy market, which will conduct fundamental courses on installing photovoltaic systems for more than 50 cities, covering the main states of Brazil. Departure is scheduled for May 3rd.

Solar energy means greater production capacity, clean energy 24 hours a day, optimized costs, intelligence, efficiency and safety - this is the message that Huawei wants to take to all Road Show stops together with ABGD and offer an immersive experience to the participants. In the residential scenario, the participant will be able to see up-close Huawei's smart photovoltaic solution for homes, which offers 24 hours of clean, stable, cost-effective energy and without impacting the routine and quality of life of its residents.

"Imagine a unique solution based on digital technologies that ensures the supply of clean energy day and night, in a very intuitive, efficient and economical way for residential, commercial and industrial environments. This is not a future trend. It is now possible," says Fabio Mendes, Huawei's Director of Channel Partners, Enterprise Group for Latin America.

The project has three objectives: to make the population aware of the importance of using renewable sources for the generation of energy; qualify, with an itinerant classroom, professionals interested in the installation of photovoltaic systems and bring knowledge to relatively remote regions.

Story continues

"Our idea is to include in the itinerary the main capitals and important cities identified in the route, promoting photovoltaic solar energy in practice," comments Carlos Evangelista, president of ABGD.

"We have prepared a course with an 8-hour workload, which includes basic notions of regulation of distributed electricity generation, preliminary sizing of solar photovoltaic projects, security and quality of installations and sales," says Evangelista. ABGD expects to train more than 2 thousand people along the route, which includes a 12-month circuit on the road.

In addition to the technical aspects, the course covers several stages of the commercialization process for photovoltaic systems and promotes entrepreneurship. Evangelista points out that renewable energy can be a driving factor in the economic recovery as a whole.

"By strengthening the market for photovoltaic systems in a region, you offer residences and commercial establishments a possibility to save on the energy tariff, and, in addition to that, it dynamizes the economy and generates several jobs," points out the president of ABGD.

In the residential scenario, inside the truck, with a kitchen and laundry equipped and powered by photovoltaic solar energy, it shows how in practice, in everyday life, an environment which electricity is generated right there, with sunlight.

"Throughout ABGD's work, we identified many doubts in the population regarding the complexity and feasibility of installing a photovoltaic system, as well as the guarantee of energy supply," explains Evangelista. The executive points out that in the Huawei Solar Roadshow truck, it will be possible to dispel myths in relation to distributed generation.

Priscila Carazzatto, Commercial Director at ABGD, adds: "ABGD has increasingly sought to promote business development in the sector of distributed electricity generation. The HUAWEI Solar Road Show brings national coverage and a great opportunity to show a fully functioning off-grid system. We will be able to provide means to encourage job creation in a rapidly growing sector. We are talking about the sustainable development of the sector, one of ABGD's operating principles, whose history has been this: combining economic growth, professional qualification and environmental benefits in transformative projects," she concludes.

Carazzatto says that ABGD is already formatting the second phase of the project, which will be an itinerant FV boat sailing on the Purus River (a tributary of the Amazon River), providing training and qualification to the riverside populations of the Amazon, in addition to disseminating and making available all public policies focused on renewable energies and applicable in the Brazilian Amazon region.

How to visit and participate

The visit to the truck, which will also feature the display of videos on renewable energy, will be open to the public and organized in accordance with the safety and social distance COVID-19 protocols. ABGD has the support of an infectious disease specialist to develop its own protocol for the Huawei Solar Road Show, which will have constant sanitization of the environment, the distance between the participants, distribution of two masks for each student and alcohol gel.

Huawei Solar Road Show in Brazil will pass through more than 50 Brazilian cities, in 15 states, aims to qualify professionals and encourage entrepreneurial initiatives with renewable energy.

To take the course, it is necessary to register on the site www.roadshowhuaweisolar.com.br and bring 1 kg of non-perishable food on the training day. ABGD will also invite local companies to contribute with food donations, which will be delivered to an institution in the city where the unit is present.

About ABGD

The Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD), the largest Brazilian association in the renewable energy sector, has more than 900 members, including solution providers, EPCs, integrators, distributors, manufacturers, companies of different sizes and segments, in addition to professionals and academics, who have in common the direct or indirect performance in distributed generation. It was founded in 2015 to give legitimacy to the demands of companies dedicated to microgeneration and mini-generation of electric energy from clean and renewable sources. ABGD represents and defends the interests of its associates with government agencies, class entities, regulatory bodies, sector agents, and, more than that, works on the dissemination of Distributed Generation to different sectors of society, incorporating the concepts of sustainability , financial return, legal certainty, energy efficiency and predictability of expenses with respect to the generation and consumption of energy at or near the consumption site.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Access Huawei Solar Brasil at solar.huawei.com/br or follow on social media @HuaweiSolarBrasil (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

SOURCE Huawei