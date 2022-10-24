U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Huawei Actively Promotes F5G Evolution to Reshape Industry Productivity

·3 min read

PARIS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Paris, Marco Giraldo, Senior Architect of Huawei's West European Enterprise Optical Domain, delivered a keynote speech entitled "F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity" in which he laid out his vision that F5G will primarily evolve across three new industry scenarios, shared the F5G practices of reshaping industry productivity, and introduced the ICT industry's first all-optical intelligent timing IoT gateway and a brand-new optical fiber vibration sensing device for European industry customers. During the event, Huawei also hosted the "Green Intelligent OptiX Network, Building New-Gen Connectivity" Summit, where Huawei shared F5G applications and practices with F5G industry organizations, analyst organizations, customers, and partners.

F5G is the fifth-generation fixed communications network, as defined by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). It promotes the evolution from "fiber to the home (FTTH)" to "fiber to everywhere". Dr. Frank J. Effenberger, the Vice Chair of ETSI ISG F5G, explained that F5G has been tremendously successful in enhanced fixed broadband (eFBB), full-fiber connection (FFC), and guaranteed reliable experience (GRE) scenarios based on optical fiber communication technologies and that it is now being used across a range of industries to accelerate digital transformation.

Jinhui Wang, Director of Huawei Optical Solutions Dept, said that the focus of F5G evolution in the future would be on reshaping industry productivity by continuing to explore new application scenarios in industry markets. Huawei has built Green Intelligent OptiX Network based on the in-depth practice of F5G and provided more than 40 scenario-based solutions for massive enterprises and households.

Jinhui Wang, Director of Huawei Optical Solutions Dept, delivered a speech at the Summit
Jinhui Wang, Director of Huawei Optical Solutions Dept, delivered a speech at the Summit

For Internet of Things (IoT) scenarios, Huawei offered the world's first all-optical intelligent timing IoT gateway, OptiXstar T823E-T. The gateway features high reliability, precise timing, and intelligent openness. It has been widely used in substations, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and manufacturing.

For the ISP industry, Huawei provided FTTR (gigabit all-optical room) and OTN P2MP private line solutions to help ISPs improve home and enterprise service experiences and customer satisfaction.

Huawei also offered a new optical fiber sensing product, OptiXsense EF3000-F50, which extends the optical fiber sensing technology from oil and gas pipeline inspection to key area protection, and has high use potential in airports, railways, and large campuses.

In addition, Huawei's customers and partners from industries shared their F5G industry practices carried out with Huawei.

Pedro Abad, CEO of Asteo Red Neutra, uttered: "Huawei has been providing premium home networks for us in the FTTH field from the start of our Asteo project. In the future, we will continue to deepen cooperation and jointly promote the upgrade of home broadband from gigabit to 10G."

Jinhui Wang said: "Huawei will continue to be committed to bringing F5G into various industries, providing secure, reliable, green, and efficient network infrastructure for the digital transformation of industries, and offering premium services to more customers."

About Huawei

Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. Founded in 1987, it is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company employs approximately 197,000 employees, operates in over 170 countries and regions, and serves over three billion people worldwide.

Huawei's mission is to build a fully connected, intelligent world by bringing digital to every individual, home, and organization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926755/Huawei_Mr_Jinhui_Wang.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636608/Huawei_Enterprise_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

(PRNewsfoto/Huawei Enterprise)
(PRNewsfoto/Huawei Enterprise)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-actively-promotes-f5g-evolution-to-reshape-industry-productivity-301655872.html

