HUAWEI Ads partners with Hong Kong Advertisers Association to Welcome a New Era of Marketing through an Insights Sharing Webinar

HONG KONG , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Ads and Hong Kong Advertisers Association (HK2A) successfully concluded their Zoom webinar on "New Challenges, New Opportunities in the Marketing Industry". The webinar invited five industry leaders from Huawei, dentsu International, and the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (HKAIM) to share an in-depth analysis of regional marketing trends and potential marketing strategies that professionals alike could adopt.

In his welcome speech, Dr. DongHui Tan, the Vice President, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Huawei Consumer Cloud Business expressed Huawei's commitment in continuing broaden HUAWEI Ads capabilities and solutions to empower advertising partners within its ecosystem for a mutually beneficial digital advertising environment.

Seated among the esteemed panel of speakers was Anna Chan, the Chief Executive Officer of Media Line of Business from dentsu International Hong Kong. In her address, she outlined key consumer patterns observed in the China economy, including an increased investment into their personal health and wellbeing. Additionally, consumers also gradually spent more time on their mobile and smart devices.

As a result of evolving consumer trends, she mentioned that businesses have started creating immersive experiences that weave self-care, wellness, and community-led messages into their messaging. However as the economy continues to grow, she encouraged marketers to elevate their businesses in these five main areas — marketing, consumer insights, channel, occasion, and immersive experiences. These improvements called for more sophisticated resources to improve consumer understanding and more diversified marketing channels to reach their target audience effectively.

In his address, Sam Hui, the Vice Chairman of HKAIM, detailed how Web 3.0 will affect the marketing industry moving forward. He mentioned that it is vital that marketers form a concrete understanding of their consumers as the digital space continues to evolve. Furthermore, Web 3.0 is the third evolution of web technology that is characterized by decentralized applications and hosts the metaverse, which is a virtual world where users create avatars to simulate real-life social interactions from the comfort of their own home. Though the metaverse is relatively nascent, it will present an exciting opportunity for advertisers to work on campaigns native to the platform. However, marketers should be prepared to embrace these changes and deepen their understanding of user sentiments to continue marketing effectively.

Louis Lo, fromHuawei Hong Kong Device Ecosystem Development & Operations Department added, "No matter how things continue to change in the near future, the most fundamental principle of a successful marketing strategy is the ability to create opportunities out of any situation. Web 3.0 and the accelerated adoption of smart devices opens up a world of opportunities for advertisers and they should take this chance and venture into this new space to expand their audience base."

"Every ad platform has its own uniqueness based on its user portfolio. Advertisers are recommended to diversify their ad resources where possible, in order to maximise brand exposure to potential audiences and drive competitiveness," said Bennet Wu, HUAWEI Ads Hong Kong.

Advertisers interested in increasing their audience reach can look to HUAWEI Ads as it connects businesses to over 730 million global users within the Huawei mobile ecosystem.

Built upon Huawei's established ecosystem, HUAWEI Ads is leveraging the synergies between Huawei's devices, native apps, open capabilities, and over 41,000 third-party app media integrated into its network, to connect the data dots across various smart devices and apps.

