Huawei's Efforts to Derail U.S. Prosecutions Facing Steep Odds

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co., China’s biggest smartphone maker, is using its financial and political clout to fight U.S. allegations that the company was involved in bank fraud, technology theft and spying.

The effort probably won’t work, American legal experts say.

“I don’t see the U.S. backing away from these cases,” said Peter Henning, a former federal prosecutor who is now a professor at Wayne State University Law School in Detroit.

Huawei has aggressively fought U.S. claims it can’t be trusted by business or government, allegations at the core of two indictments. The company has lobbied countries around the world to ignore American warnings against its products. On Wednesday, Huawei filed a lawsuit saying the U.S. broke the law by barring government agencies from using Huawei equipment in contracts. It’s based on an argument that the company has been singled out for punishment by Congress in violation of the U.S. Constitution without a fair chance to defend itself.

And given that all of this is playing out amidst prolonged negotiations between China and the U.S. to resolve a trade war, there’s intense speculation over how much the cases could be used as a bargaining chip for President Donald Trump.

The company’s aggressive response to the criminal charges may reflect a desire to both circumvent the U.S. justice system and combat claims that threaten billions of dollars in sales outside of China, said Alexander Capri, a visiting senior fellow at the National University of Singapore Business School.

“Huawei is in a public relations blitzkrieg,” Capri said. “Spying allegations have done damage to the company’s image and, if a significant number of U.S. allies were to block or restrict Huawei’s access to either western tech or markets, the company would be in serious trouble.”

China has become addicted to western technology components, and Huawei can’t afford to get cut off from U.S. suppliers, especially as it seeks to build the world’s next generation of wireless modems, Capri said. Last year, the Trump administration banned Chinese company ZTE Corp. from purchasing critical U.S. technology for violating export sanctions against Iran and North Korea. ZTE eventually paid more than $1 billion in fines.

But the Huawei prosecutions aren’t likely to get sidetracked, U.S. legal experts say. That’s in part due to the high-profile way in which they’re been handled, with a bombshell arrest in Vancouver on Dec. 1 of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder, and a highly publicized press conference in Washington the following month when the indictments were unsealed.

In addition, the allegations at the heart of the two cases -- that Huawei stole trade secrets from an American company and that it violated U.S. sanctions on Iran -- are issues that the Trump administration has made top priorities. While prosecutors can always drop cases, it’s highly unlikely in this case -- even if it would help trade talks. A settlement on the other hand might be a more reasonable goal for Huawei.

“I guess Trump could order the Justice Dept to dismiss the indictment, but that would be unprecedented,” Henning said.

To be sure, Trump is an unusual president, and international trade professor Alan Sykes said the cases could be used as leverage in the negotiations.

“There’s many ways for prosecutors to pull back on what they’re seeking,” and U.S. attorneys are subject to the commands of the Attorney General, who works for the president, said Sykes, a professor at Stanford Law School. “There’s a question of whether that’s appropriate -- if it compromises the independence of the Justice Department. But it’s a logical possibility.”

