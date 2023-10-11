Huawei, Baidu and Alibaba's mapping service help China set standards for autonomous driving road infrastructure

Huawei Technologies, the auto driving unit of Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding's mapping service have taken part in setting technology standards for autonomous driving on the country's highways, as China plans for the new technology and upgrades its road network.

According to the "technical guidelines for highway engineering facilities supporting automated driving" published by China's Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, Huawei, Baidu and Alibaba have helped the ministry's road science academy and affiliated companies to work out technical details, along with Qianxun SI, which describes itself as a spatiotemporal intelligent infrastructure company.

Their participation in helping to set standards for the technology should put them in a good position to win future contracts. China has spent billions of yuan on its highway system to make it future-fit for autonomous driving. In 2022 alone the country spent 1.6 trillion yuan (US$219 billion) on highway upgrades, up 7.3 per cent from 2021.

The infrastructure required to get roads ready for autonomous driving includes a range of equipment and devices, from centralised cloud control platforms and traffic sensors, to communication and positioning apparatus, to roadside computing, power supplies and network security facilities.

New guidelines that govern the highway networks that will support autonomous driving are seen as a major step towards putting driverless vehicles on roads a reality in China.

Under the proposed new standards, cloud platforms will be primed for storing, processing and exchanging traffic information with automated vehicles. Meanwhile, traffic sensors will be required to monitor traffic, road incidents and weather conditions to support automated driving functions.

Roadside computing facilities are expected to gather, forward and publish traffic information collected from roads and vehicles. Network security facilities are supposed to ensure relevant software and information cannot be sabotaged, tampered with or leaked, says the transport ministry in the new guidelines, which will come into effect on December 1.

The guidelines set out several scenarios that automated driving should navigate, such as publishing alerts in the case of collisions or exceeding speed limits. Combined use of the equipment and devices to improve the "intelligence level" of highways should also facilitate improved cooperation between vehicles and road infrastructure.

China's vehicle infrastructure cooperation approach is expected to accelerate the commercialisation of autonomous driving technologies, according to research by consultancy EqualOcean Intelligence.

China has approved several automated driving experiments by local tech firms, including search engine and AI giant Baidu's robotaxi fleets located in designated areas in cities such as Beijing, Wuhan and southwestern Chongqing city.

Last year, sales of vehicles equipped with a certain degree of autonomous driving capability reached 7 million units, a 45.6 per cent increase year-on-year, according to data compiled by the Chinese Society of Automotive Engineers.

