Huawei Canada Media Statement

Associated Press

The family of an innocent motorist who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer crashed into him while chasing a suspect called Friday for the officer to be fired and prosecuted. The crash this week fatally injured Leneal Frazier, 40, an uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes for recording cellphone video of George Floyd’s arrest and death last year. Police have said Officer Brian Cummings had his lights and siren activated Tuesday as he pursued a suspect in a carjacking and several robberies, and that the suspect ran a red light just before Cummings crashed into Frazier's vehicle in a residential neighborhood.