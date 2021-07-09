U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.55
    +48.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.16
    +448.23 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,701.92
    +142.13 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.00
    +48.33 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +1.69 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.22 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0680 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    +0.0120 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0290
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,967.35
    +1,374.49 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.23
    +9.44 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Huawei Canada Media Statement

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - We respect the court's ruling, but regret this outcome. Even though the court did not permit Ms Meng to introduce additional evidence, the new documents demonstrate clearly that HSBC, including its senior executives, were aware of Huawei's relationship with Skycom and its business in Iran. It shows that the Unites State's Record of the Case (ROC) and Supplemental ROCs are manifestly unreliable. The hearings will continue, and as always we support Ms Meng in her pursuit of justice and freedom.

Huawei Logo (CNW Group/Huawei Canada)
SOURCE Huawei Canada

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/09/c6808.html

