Huawei CFO's Extradition Hearing Set for May 8 in Vancouver

(Bloomberg) -- Protesters torching a Chinese flag and an "Extradite Meng" placard greeted Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at a Vancouver courthouse Wednesday as she began her legal battle against a U.S. handover request to face fraud charges.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia set May 8 for her next court appearance before scheduling her first extradition hearing, a politically explosive proceeding that could take years and has entwined the fate of two Canadians detained in China. Meng, who wore a wool cap, purple hoodie and yoga pants for her brief appearance, has been under house arrest at her Vancouver home since she was arrested Dec. 1.

China has accused Canada of abetting "a political persecution" against its biggest technology company and has demanded the release of Meng, daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. History shows that if Canada follows the letter of its law, Meng will likely be extradited. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has muddied the legal waters with conflicting statements on whether he might try to intervene in what’s supposed to be an independent law enforcement operation in order to boost a China trade deal.

“There are serious concerns" with the U.S. request, Richard Peck, one of her defense lawyers, told the court Wednesday. “There are concerns about political character, political motivations, comments by the U.S. president," he said.

Legal Help

Meng is being aided by a phalanx of lawyers as Huawei gears up for a full-blown legal offensive. The Chinese technology giant intends to file a lawsuit this week claiming the U.S. government is overstepping by banning Huawei equipment from certain networks. That complaint would come just days after Meng sued Canada’s government and border service for allegedly trampling her constitutional rights in an effort to discredit the extradition case against her.

Prisoner in Vancouver: Huawei CFO Awaits Fate in Splendor

U.S. prosecutors in New York accuse Meng of fraud, alleging she lied to banks including HSBC Holdings Plc to trick them into processing transactions for Huawei that potentially violated Iran trade sanctions. She faces multiple criminal charges, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment, according to court documents.

Since her December release on C$10 million ($7.5 million) bail, she’s been living with her husband and youngest daughter in one of the family’s two luxury homes in Vancouver, a city where they’d often spent their summer holidays.

Court Protesters

While her bail hearings in December had drawn crowds of supporters calling for her release, those voices were overpowered Wednesday. Protesters calling for her swift handover contrasted Meng’s house arrest with that of two Canadians -- Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were detained in China nine days after her arrest and remain in captivity.

"I don’t worry about Mrs. Meng -- I worry about these two people," in China, said Louis Huang, 49, who emigrated to Canada from China about two decades ago. Nearby, another protester used a cigarette lighter and fistful of newspaper to torch a red Chinese flag.

"She’ll receive fair and transparent court proceedings,” Huang said. “If she’s innocent, she’ll be freed."

Chinese Arrests Are All Too Familiar for Past Canadian Detainees

Spavor and Kovrig will soon mark three months in secret jails, where they’ve had a total of seven consular visits combined and have yet to see a lawyer. After Canada last Friday formally moved Meng’s case toward extradition proceedings, China responded swiftly, accusing Kovrig on Monday of spying and alleging that Spavor supplied him with intelligence.

Black Jails

In China, Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave from the foreign service, was working for a Brussels-based non-profit research group, while Spavor was a North Korea travel guide based in the Chinese border town of Dandong. They were whisked away by China’s state security to extrajudicial detention centers known as "black jails."

Kovrig and Spavor are being held in isolation, questioned multiple times a day in cells where the lights can’t be turned off, according to a person familiar with the situation. Kovrig has also been questioned on his activities as a diplomat. Canadian officials believe that’s a violation of the Vienna Convention -- to which China is a signatory -- conferring ongoing immunity for that period in his life.

