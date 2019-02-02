Huawei Chairman Says Company Won't Do Harm: Globe and Mail

(Bloomberg) -- The chairman of Huawei Technologies Co. says the company would “never do anything to harm any country, any organization or any individual,” according to an interview in the Globe and Mail published on Saturday.

Technological divisions between countries with different ideologies “would not be beneficial for humanity, nor for technological progress,” Liang Hua said in an interview at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China, the Canadian newspaper reported.

Liang is also acting as Huawei’s chief financial officer following the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei, in Vancouver in December.

Meng was detained at the behest of Washington, which has filed a formal request seeking her extradition as part of a criminal case alleging that she conspired to defraud banks into unwittingly clearing transactions linked to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is in “the process of communication” with Canadian customers BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., Liang said, according to the Globe. He denied that Huawei has any obligation to help the Chinese government “install back-doors in devices or networks in order to collect information” for intelligence agencies.

