Huawei Cloud signed MoU with OKG Technology Holdings Limited on Huawei Connect

·3 min read

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Huawei's 7th annual flagship event for the global ICT industry, began in Bangkok. During the conference, Huawei Cloud signed an MoU with OKG Technology Holdings Limited (01499.HK). OKG will develop a joint solution with Huawei Cloud fulfilling safety and regulations based on GaussDB (DWS) fully parallel and distributed technology, Global Accelerator (GA), Ubiquitous Cloud-Native Service (UCS) and Blockchain Service (BCS), working together to serve the requirements and regulations in the global blockchain field.

Through the Global Accelerator (GA) of Huawei Cloud, the branch of OKG can efficiently access the front end of the enterprise applications to develop a consistent experience of cloud-native business deployment, management and application ecosystem, allowing customers to use the cloud-native applications without the limitations of regions, cross-cloud and traffic restrictions, and to create a regional, intuitive, relevant and visualized operation and digitalization analysis platform. It complies with industry regulations to release the value of data, driving improvement for business value and management through data analysis, serving the global blockchain community and ecosystem and integrating cloud-native capabilities to every business scenario for the enterprise.

Huawei Cloud signed an MoU with OKG Technology Holdings Limited during the conference
"Industry security compliance is utterly important under the stage of the digital economy. Huawei Cloud will provide a cloud computing platform and blockchain service for OKG's solution capabilities to unleash the potential of digital infrastructures. We will jointly expand the diversified application of blockchain and promote the blockchain-based construction industry. We hope our collaboration can boost the development of blockchain technology and create values for industry and society," said Cao Lingling, Managing Director of Hong Kong Cloud Business Department of Huawei Hong Kong.

Explore Web 3.0 with Huawei Cloud

The conference included an "Explore Web 3.0 with Huawei Cloud" session, introducing various applications, technologies and scenarios using Huawei Cloud as the service base. Web 3.0 is the name of new internet services given by technology specialists. The world is now undergoing changes led by Web 3.0. Along with the metaverse, GameFi, DAO, and DeFi, Web 3.0 has changed the traditional business mode and is spawning a brand-new digital era. The topics discussed during the session included the web 3.0 ecosystem and future development, value of digital infrastructure and Web 3.0 in the digital economy, jointly reshape the digital economy to unlock new value etc.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com

SOURCE Huawei

