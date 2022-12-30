U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,862.75
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,325.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,003.00
    -29.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.60
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5500
    -0.4800 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,561.43
    -18.53 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.33
    -0.45 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,109.49
    +15.82 (+0.06%)
     

Huawei Declares ‘Business as Usual’ After Weathering US Curbs

1
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. posted its third straight quarter of growth, declaring a return to normalcy after overcoming a plethora of US restrictions this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s sales rose 7.2% to 191 billion yuan ($27.4 billion) in the December quarter, according to Bloomberg’s calculations off annual figures, after carving out new income streams from areas such as smart cars and cloud services. 2022 sales stood at 636.9 billion yuan, the Shenzhen-based company said, up marginally from a year earlier.

Huawei is trying to open up new markets and businesses after US tech export restrictions gutted its smartphone business — briefly the world’s largest — and curtailed the sale of advanced gear in developed markets. Among those trade restrictions is a ban on contract chipmakers producing semiconductors designed by Huawei, effectively kneecapping its HiSilicon design business.

Rotating Chairman Eric Xu warned in an annual new year’s message to employees of macroeconomic uncertainty in 2023, though he made no mention of China’s abrupt reversal on Covid policy. That about-face has spurred concerns about the fallout on economies from a subsequent surge in infections.

But Xu said longer-term demand for technology remains intact. He didn’t specify how the company might overcome export restrictions, but Huawei has spent much of the past three years developing, researching and sourcing alternatives to American components.

“In 2022, we successfully pulled ourselves out of crisis mode. US restrictions are now our new normal, and we’re back to business as usual,” Xu said. “The macro environment may be rife with uncertainty, but what we can be certain about is that digitalization and decarbonization are the way forward, and they’re where future opportunities lie.”

Huawei’s also sought out alternative sources of income by selling patents, technology services and wireless gear to new customers from automakers to coal mines and industrial parks. It began levying royalties from the world’s biggest smartphone brands, including Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.

The Chinese company has signed more than 20 patent license agreements this year, covering smartphones, connected vehicles, networking and the Internet of Things, according to Alan Fan, the company’s global head of IP.

“We’ve managed to keep our heads above the water because we fought together, united as one,” Xu wrote. “2023 will be the first year that we return to business as usual with external restrictions still in place.”

Read more: Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 billion as U.S. sanctions impact wanes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd estimated on Friday its 2022 revenue grew 0.4% annually, suggesting that its sales decline due to U.S. sanctions had come to a halt. Despite revenue increasing only marginally, rotating chairman Eric Xu struck an upbeat tone in the company's annual New Year's letter, where he revealed the figure. "U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," Xu wrote in the letter that was addressed to staff and released to media.

  • Baidu gets license for driverless robotaxi tests in Beijing

    The Beijing-headquartered company, which generates most of its revenue from its internet search engine, has been focused on self-driving technologies over the past five years as it looks to diversify. Baidu started to charge fees for its robotaxi service Apollo Go last year. Apollo Go, which operates in Wuhan and Chongqing without a safety driver, delivered a total of 1.4 million driverless rides by end of the third quarter, Baidu has said.

  • Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace controversial job creation law

    Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace the controversial job creation law, his chief economics minister said on Friday, a law that the Constitutional Court had ruled was flawed in 2021. Airlangga Hartarto said the move was to ensure legal certainty and achieve the government's investment target amid global geopolitical tension. The Constitutional Court last year ruled that the passage of the president's vaunted Jobs Creation Law was flawed due to inadequate public consultations, and ordered lawmakers to restart the process within two years.

  • Head of Presidents Office wants second term for Zelenskyy

    Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, would like Volodymyr Zelenskyy to run for President once again. Source: Yermak in the interview with the 1+1 TV channel Quote: "The country has got the best President in 30 years; I believe he will be able to do a lot more for this country.

  • One of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s capital now has its first metro rail, a Japanese-funded project that aims to ease commuting in one of the most congested cities in the world. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronA section of the over 2

  • Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

    Vietnam's economy grew 8.02% in 2022, the fastest annual pace since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports, but is facing headwinds from a global slowdown. The high annual growth number comes despite fears of a global recession and its impact on demand for exports from Vietnam, a key manufacturer of goods like textiles, footwear and electronics for big-name international brands. "The economic performance is worth noting amid global economic and political uncertainty and challenges," the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

  • Apple and Tesla: Tech shares tumble amid supply issues

    Both companies have suffered major losses over concerns about supply chain hiccups in China.

  • Trevor Lawrence wants to ‘keep this momentum’ rather than rest for Week 18

    Trevor Lawrence is happy to hear Doug Pederson isn't resting the starters this weekend.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian crude until

  • COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory' -state media

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese state-media said COVID-19 testing requirements imposed by several places around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were "discriminatory", in the clearest pushback yet against restrictions that are slowing down its re-opening. Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, China abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and a wave of infections erupted across the country. Some places have been taken aback by the scale of China's outbreak and expressed scepticism over Beijing's COVID statistics, with the United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan imposing COVID tests for travellers from China.

  • Slumping U.S. stock market lags these international ETFs as 2022 comes to an end

    As a bruising 2022 winds down, this week's ETF Wrap gives you a look at how international markets have stacked up against the U.S.

  • Biden to regulate travel from China after previously calling Trump xenophobic

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will require travelers from China to test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival in the U.S.

  • US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China threat

    The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China. The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million. The announcement indicated Taiwan would be buying the vehicle-borne version, the kind of general-use weapon many experts believe Taiwan needs more of to dissuade or repel a potential Chinese invasion.

  • Taiwan's Tsai thanks troops after China military maneuvers

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked navy and army personnel on Friday for their service defending the island, after China sent a record-breaking number of warplanes and ships toward Taiwan this week. Tsai, addressing the Taiwanese Navy's 146th Fleet at a naval base on Penghu Island, said the military maneuvers by China earlier in the week were the largest to date this year.

  • Persistent inflation, not recession, 'the greater risk' as BoC looks to 2023

    "If high inflation sticks, much higher interest rates will be required to restore price stability, and the economy will have to slow even more sharply," Macklem said.

  • EV Tax credit changes, interest rates & chips will impact auto market in 2023

    Electric vehicle outlook for 2023

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • China Starts Work on Huge $11 Billion Desert Renewables Project

    (Bloomberg) -- China broke ground on an 80 billion yuan ($11 billion) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are Omi

  • China’s Censors End Crackdown on Covid-Policy Criticism—of a Certain Kind

    Protesters and public-health experts have been targeted for blame for the country’s sudden about-face as infections explode, but leader Xi Jinping remains unscathed.

  • Stock Rally Wavers as End to Brutal Year Nears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities rose while European and US share futures fluctuated on the final trading day of a brutal year in financial markets that has dragged stocks and bonds to their worst annual run in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid C