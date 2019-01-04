Huawei demotes employees for tweeting from iPhone

Twitter More

Chinese phone giant Huawei punished two employees for tweeting a New Year’s Day greeting from the company’s official Twitter account using an iPhone.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters , Huawei corporate senior vice president said “the incident caused damage to the Huawei brand.” As a result, two of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's employees were demoted one rank and received a monthly cut in pay of 5,000 yuan (approximately $728). One of the employees, Huawei’s digital marketing director, will also see their pay rank frozen for 12 months.

The tweet from iPhone incident occurred when the Huawei’s outsourced social media agency, Sapient, experienced virtual private network (VPN) problems with its desktop computer, according to the memo. Read more...

