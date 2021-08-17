U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.62
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0110 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5990
    +0.3190 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,512.42
    -1,685.10 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i in Silver Frost now available in Canada

·4 min read

Enjoy long summer days with exciting HUAWEI Back to School promotions

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i deliver crystal-clear sound, active noise cancellation, and an extreme 10-hour battery life – all in a sleek design. And now, for the first time, they're available in a stylish new colour: Silver Frost, the latest addition to the HUAWEI product palette.

To celebrate the debut of this vibrant new color, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will be available for a limited time at a reduced Back to School price of $118.99. The regular suggested Canadian retail price of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is $138.99.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i were designed not only to deliver amazing sound but also to thrill and satisfy with their design and colors. That's why HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are also available in Carbon Black and Ceramic White. Now the portfolio expands with the modern Silver Frost variant that will suit every outfit – no matter if it's streetwear or business casual.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i in Ceramic White, Carbon Black and Silver Frost (CNW Group/Huawei Consumer Business Group)
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i in Ceramic White, Carbon Black and Silver Frost (CNW Group/Huawei Consumer Business Group)

HUAWEI is also pleased to announce the latest Back to School promotions offering great deals on its latest products at select Canadian retailers, including Amazon, Costco, Staples, Canada Computers, Visions Electronics, Walmart, Newegg, Memory Express and TSC.

Lasts all day, music all the way

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i were designed to deliver the best sound quality and last all day on a single charge. These earbuds have 55 mAh battery that provides uninterrupted music enjoyment for up to 10 hours and 6.5 hours of talk time with active noise cancelation turned off. When paired with the charging case, the earphones play up to 22 hours of music and provide 14 hours of talk time. Fortunately, if we are in a hurry, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i come with a fast-charging technology. With just a 10-minute charge, you can use the earphones for 4 hours, and it only takes a single hour to get them fully charged.

Mini size, modern look, full comfort

Do not let the simplicity of a small case fool you. The oval, compact shape was created to fit perfectly in the user's hand and provide maximum comfort. The case and earphones feature streamlined curves and a highly polished finish, giving them a modern, eye-catching look. For the best and longest listening comfort, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are designed not only with the shape of the earphones themselves, but also with silicone pads that are available in 3 sizes to fit any ear. Now you can enjoy your favorite music for even longer without worrying about discomfort from prolonged use.

Discover high quality sound without interference

When commuting on a bus, or flying in an airplane, noise can interfere with our listening experience. With the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, this is no longer an issue! The usage of two microphones in the earphones enables HUAWEI Freebuds 4i to detect ambient noise and reduce it to 22 dB using an inverted sound wave. Noise cancellation ensures high call quality even in loud environments.

Beyond the sounds around us, the most important thing is how we hear our music. That's why we expect the best sound class from high-quality earbuds v The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers for increased amplitude and even stronger bass. The earphones also use a flexible polymer composite diaphragm that offers high sensitivity and rich dynamics, allowing users to hear more details. Be surprised by the range of emotions these small earphones can evoke, especially now with the brand new silver color.

About HUAWEI Consumer Business Group and HUAWEI Canada

HUAWEI's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. HUAWEI Consumer BG is one of HUAWEI's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. HUAWEI's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

Established in 2008, Huawei Canada ranks amongst the top corporate R&D investors in the country and is committed to connecting Canadians for a better, brighter future. In 2021, Huawei Canada ranked among Canada's Top 100 Most Attractive Employers, as voted on by engineering and IT students at universities across the country.

For regular updates on HUAWEI Consumer BG, follow us on:

For regular updates on Huawei Canada Consumer BG, follow us on:
Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobileCan
Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileCan
Instagram: @HuaweiMobileCan

HUAWEI Logo (CNW Group/Huawei Consumer Business Group)
HUAWEI Logo (CNW Group/Huawei Consumer Business Group)

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c1775.html

