U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.75
    -12.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,865.00
    -100.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,494.50
    -41.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.30
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.70
    +0.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.40
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.40
    -0.81 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2722
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7730
    -0.3660 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,387.61
    +1,874.65 (+4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.12
    +33.24 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.51
    +59.97 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Huawei: Innovating Nonstop for a Greener Intelligent World

·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Huawei kicked off its 19th annual Global Analyst Summit today in Shenzhen. A hybrid event, the summit gathers industry analysts, financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from around the world to learn more about future industry trends and Huawei's development strategy.

At the event, Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, gave a keynote on Huawei's approach to innovation and building a greener intelligent world. "We will strengthen our approach to innovation, equip all industries to go digital and intelligent, and help build a low-carbon world," said Hu. "These are key to our future growth as a company."

The following is a summary of these three initiatives.

Innovating nonstop and advancing the industry:

  • In terms of connectivity, Huawei continues to drive the industry forward. The company announced its vision to enable 10 Gbps connections everywhere with 5.5G and F5.5G, the next evolutions in wireless and fixed networks. Together, these will support a broader range of niche network requirements, including a more immersive experience in homes as well as the low latency and high reliability needed for industrial control scenarios.

  • In terms of computing, Huawei is redefining system architectures for individual nodes, foundational software, and data centers in an effort to significantly increase system performance and energy efficiency.

  • In cloud services, Huawei is building MetaStudio, a cloud-based, end-to-end digital content pipeline that will greatly expedite digital content production.

  • In terms of devices, Huawei aims to provide consumers with a user-centric intelligent experience in all aspects of their lives - what the company calls a Seamless AI Life experience - effectively accelerating the convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

Diving into digital transformation to create new value for customers:

  • Huawei is adapting its products and product portfolios to different industrial scenarios. At the same time, it will start pre-integrating and pre-verifying products, doing all the complex work beforehand to make digital transformation easier for its customers and partners. With Huawei Cloud as the foundation, Huawei aims to provide "Everything as a Service", turning infrastructure, technology, and expertise into cloud-based services, and making cloud migration easier for customers in different industries.

  • Huawei is also building integrated teams that focus on specific industries, bringing a specialized group of experts closer to customers' business challenges and more tightly incorporating horizontal resources, i.e., products and capabilities from partners. The goal is to provide targeted digital transformation solutions for each industry and respond more rapidly to customer needs.

Optimizing power supply and consumption with digital technology to enable low-carbon development:

  • Huawei is redefining the PV sector with AI, cloud, and other capabilities to boost the generation of renewable energy.

  • Huawei is also developing system-level low-carbon solutions for green ICT infrastructure, focusing on wireless base stations and data centers.

Moving forward, Huawei is taking active steps to boost its business resilience and ensure steady development. "We have to keep the ball rolling through nonstop innovation, creating value for customers and society," said Ken Hu. "We look forward to working more closely with our customers and partners to build a greener intelligent world."

In addition to its innovation strategy, Huawei also shared its far-reaching vision for the future and some of the exploration it's doing to get there. In his keynote speech, Dr. Zhou Hong, President of Huawei's Institute of Strategic Research, said that "everything we imagine today is very likely to be too conservative - too little - for tomorrow. We have to meet the future with bold hypotheses and a bold vision, and throw caution to the wind as we push to break through bottlenecks in theory and technology. This is the only way forward."

In his speech, Dr. Zhou outlined ten challenges that Huawei hopes to address moving forward.

Two scientific questions:

  • How do machines perceive the world, and can we build models that teach machines how to understand the world?

  • How can we better understand the physiological mechanisms of the human body, including how the eight systems of the body work, as well as human intent and intelligence?

Eight tech challenges:

  • New sensing and control capabilities, e.g., brain-computer interfaces, muscle-computer interfaces, 3D displays, virtual touch, virtual smell, and virtual taste

  • Real-time, unobtrusive blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart monitoring, and strong AI-assisted discoveries in chemical pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccines

  • Application-centric, efficient, automated, and intelligent software for greater value and better experience

  • Reaching and circumventing Shannon's limit to enable efficient, high-performance connectivity both regionally and globally

  • Adaptive and efficient computing models, non-Von Neumann architectures, unconventional components, and explainable and debuggable AI

  • Inventing new molecules, catalysts, and components with intelligent computing

  • Developing new processes that surpass CMOS, cost less, and are more efficient

  • Safe, efficient energy conversion and storage, as well as on-demand services

The Huawei Global Analyst Summit was first held in 2004 and has continued annually for 19 years. This year's event is being held from April 26 to 27, and it includes a broad range of breakout sessions on different aspects of Huawei's business.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huawei-innovating-nonstop-for-a-greener-intelligent-world-301532890.html

SOURCE Huawei

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/26/c0293.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

    Ether has promised to do better. It has promised to go to the next level, edging out crypto rivals and even outshining the godfather, bitcoin. The No.2 cryptocurrency was supposed to be weeks away from the "merge", a transformative June upgrade of its blockchain Ethereum to make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry, holding out the prospect of a meaner and cleaner crypto future.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback Target

    "The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets," said CEO Carol Tomé.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Big Tech earnings ‘will be a mixed bag,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research Pres. & Chief Analyst&nbsp;Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings expectations for Big Tech companies like Apple amid supply chain concerns.

  • P&G to create 135 high-paying jobs at its largest Ohio manufacturing plants

    Cincinnati-based Procter and Gamble won approval for tax credits from the state of Ohio to expand one of its largest manufacturing facilities in the state, creating 135 new jobs. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on April 25 approved a 1.8%, nine-year tax credit for P&G (NYSE: PG) to expand its manufacturing plant in Bath Township, Ohio, in the northern Allen County. P&G would also be expected to retain $52 million in existing payroll and retain 749 jobs at the site by 2026.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: How Next-Gen Cloud Will Create New Services

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Big Oil’s Huge Russia Writedowns Eased by Cash From $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil is walking away from tens of billions of dollars of Russian assets, but $100 crude is easing the sting.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThe invasion of Ukraine forced the global supe

  • Google: Will EU's $5B Fine Curb Its Dominance?

    The European Union (EU) has imposed a record penalty of 4.3 billion euros (around $5 billion) on Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOGL​​​​​) unit on charges that the firm ues its popular Android mobile operating system to illegally "cement its dominant position in general internet search," the BBC reports. Google said that it plans to appeal the European Commission's decision. CEO Sundar Pichai, in a blog post, supported Android’s development as a platform that “has created more choice, not less.”

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • UK households face £271 rise in food bills

    Grocery prices were 5.9% higher in April compared to a year before – the biggest increase since December 2011

  • Wells Fargo layoffs hit mortgage operations

    Wells Fargo & Co. has cut staff in its mortgage lending business as rates soared above 5% in recent weeks, putting the brakes on refinancings. The San Francisco bank (NYSE: WFC) declined to say Monday how many were laid off and in what roles and locations the cuts were made. “The home lending displacements last week were the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said in a statement.