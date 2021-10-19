U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

Huawei Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud-Network Inspires New Growth

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, introduced four new features of Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution and all-scenario NetEngine series intelligent routers, providing differentiated cloud-network convergence service capabilities and accelerating digital transformation for industries.

Digitalization has become a global development trend, with more than 50 countries and regions, including China, the Middle East, and the European Union, having already released their own digital strategies. Consequently, digitalization is driving profound changes in the lifestyle, production, and governance of every person, home, and organization.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei&#39;s Data Communication Product Line, delivered the keynote speech (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)
Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered the keynote speech (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

According to Hu, digitalization, while enhancing convenience and driving positive transformation, also introduces many challenges to existing networks. For example, due to the limited space inside a CO equipment room, it is difficult for existing nodes to provide comprehensive service processing capabilities. The fixed homing relationships between resources and networks make it challenging to flexibly schedule inter-DC traffic. The hybrid service operations of existing networks are ill-equipped to meet today's differentiated service requirements.

To address the network challenges facing customers during digital transformation, Huawei introduced its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution featuring four new capabilities — all-service super edge CO, tenant-level hard slicing, SRv6-powered network programmability, and cloud-network integration. This solution maximizes the value of operator network resources and the complementary advantages of the cloud and network, helping operators build a DICT service architecture that features cloud-network integration. Specifically, these four new capabilities offer the following:

  • All-service super edge CO: The NetEngine 8000 M series devices provide multi-service processing capabilities that are originally provided by different devices, such as BRAS, CGN, IPsec, and SR. In this way, a CO can provide services for home, mobile, and enterprise users, opening up new business growth space while reducing the TCO incurred by such factors as equipment room rental and electricity fees, and ultimately improving FMC network service capabilities.

  • Tenant-level hard slicing: The NetEngine A800 series intelligent access router provides a number of slicing advantages. For example, it provides multiple types of services while ensuring physical-level isolation between them and deterministic service SLAs. It supports tenant-level hierarchical slicing, which can be used for over 1000 services and applications, ensuring refined service assurance, and doubling the monetization capability. Its elastic slice scaling and minute-level lossless dynamic capacity expansion allow network resources to be adjusted based on customer service requirements, achieving zero waste of network resources, and improving bandwidth utilization by more than 30%. The "one-box-for-multi-service capability" significantly simplifies enterprise networks and reduces TCO by 40%.

  • SRv6-powered network programmability: SRv6 service chaining is used to enable flexible network programming based on services, implementing integrated orchestration of multiple services and providing additional value-added service types. SRv6 Policies support real-time path selection, optimal latency, and differentiated experience assurance. Enterprises can access clouds with just one hop and within a single day, dramatically speeding up service provisioning.

  • Cloud-network integration: Network as a Service is the highlight. Through cloud-oriented simplified APIs, the integration workload of the OSS and BSS domains is reduced by more than 80%, more than 10 cloud SPs are pre-integrated, and more than 20 OSS/BSS domain vendors are interconnected. In this way, cloud-network services with visualized network-wide status can be quickly provisioned for customers, and services can be flexibly adjusted to provide differentiated DICT options.

At the conference, Kevin Hu also introduced the NetEngine series intelligent routers for all scenarios, helping operators build intelligent cloud-networks in the digital era. These devices include intelligent cloud access routers (NetEngine A800 series), all-service aggregation routers (NetEngine 8000 M series), and intelligent backbone routers (NetEngine 8000 X16).

In the digital wave currently sweeping the world, cloud-network convergence is rapidly upgrading and evolving with the times, presenting both an opportunity and a challenge for operators and Huawei. In the future, Huawei will continue working with operators to address these challenges and build IPv6+ intelligent cloud-networks in an effort to inject new momentum into the digital transformation of industries.

SOURCE Huawei

