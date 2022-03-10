U.S. markets closed

HUAWEI Mobile Services Debuts Wide Array of Innovations at MWC 2022 to Elevate Consumer Experiences and Present New Opportunities for Business Partners

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2022 held in Barcelona, Spain, HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) debuted a range of innovation tools, including the "HMS for PC" – the PC version of Huawei apps and services, including HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, AI Search and HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY, as well as the Petal Search enhanced for AR Glasses. These innovative solutions synergize with HUAWEI hardware to bring consumers a richer digital experience across devices and present new opportunities for business partners within the HMS ecosystem.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) debuted “HMS for PC” and the Petal Search enhanced for AR Glasses at the MWC 2022. These cross-platform capabilities synergize with HUAWEI hardware to bring consumers seamless experiences across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart-screens and PCs.

HMS has solidified its position as the third largest mobile ecosystem globally, with over 5.4 million registered developers and more than 730 million Huawei device users. Dedicated to creating an All-Scenario Seamless AI Life experience for consumers and business partners, HMS has actively strengthened its cross-platform capabilities to provide seamless solutions that can support multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart-screens and PCs.

"HMS for PC" powering the Smart Office Experiences

At the MWC 2022's HMS Ecosystem Exhibition area, HMS introduced the "HMS for PC" – a series of PC apps and services aiming to elevate the smart office experiences.

Notably, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud for PC was introduced for the first time in the global market. Available in over 20 countries and regions now, the cloud storage enables cross-device and live-sync functions for users through a single login using HUAWEI ID. This helps users efficiently search and access their stored files across devices, including PC.

"HMS for PC", which debuted at MWC, also means that services such as AppGallery are now available on PCs, offering convenience to wider audiences across the world. Furthermore, the AI Search also allows users to browse local or network files with newfound precision and efficiency across devices.

Another feature displayed at the event is HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY. The virtual assistant developed by Huawei helps users to access real-time information with intelligent, customised recommendations on their PCs too.

Additionally, with the recent launch of Huawei's first e-ink tablet —HUAWEI MatePad Paper, at MWC 2022, the cross-device experience is set to expand further, with over 2 million diverse selections from leading content partners and publishers available through HUAWEI Books as part of HMS ecosystem's cross-platform experience.

Petal Search provides AR Search experience beyond phone

Petal Search also displayed its next-level AR Search capabilities via the AR Glasses developed by industry partners. The interactive AR Glasses let users search for information through a combination of multimodal search capabilities, including visual, voice, and real-time translation with Petal Search.

For example, visitors to Barcelona who want to explore and learn more about the historical Sagrada Familia can use the multimodal search capabilities on the AR Glasses to identify the landmark and access encyclopedic information in a language of their choice.

Moreover, Petal Search further enhances its online search experience with "Nearby" service. This service enables users to quickly browse top locations and services within their vicinities, such as restaurants, shops and services for maximum convenience.

Petal Maps offers digital travel and navigation experience

At MWC 2022, Petal Maps also showcased the use of mobile phone hardware and intelligent algorithms to build accurate positioning capabilities, providing consumers a brand-new digital travel and navigation experience.

With its leading technical capabilities and large user base, Petal Maps currently covers more than 160 countries and regions with over 20 million monthly active users and 260 million points of interaction (POI).

The app offers a full range of navigation features such as precise indoor and outdoor positioning, lane guidance, offline maps and multi-screen collaboration between users' smartphones and watches.

At the same time, Petal Maps platform also opened up its capabilities to app developers and business owners to integrate their services into the map system and increase business visibility.

Huawei sets its sights on forging an all-connected digital future

HMS aims to forge an all-connected digital future for its users and partners through app innovations and continued developments of its capabilities. This includes the expanding services and offerings in AppGallery and HMS Core development capabilities to unlock a plethora of experiences and opportunities it the global mobile ecosystem.

Missed out on MWC? Users can now watch the Huawei Keynote with Richard Yu, CEO of Consumer Business Group, Huawei, at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUp_-HNqXSg

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

