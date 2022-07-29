U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,097.75
    +24.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,503.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,899.25
    +161.75 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.66
    +0.24 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    +0.21 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0219
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    -0.91 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2500
    -1.0700 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,995.24
    +913.30 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.69
    +23.93 (+4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,737.93
    -77.55 (-0.28%)
     

Huawei Mobile Services and Kumu announce collaborative partnership via AVOW agency to enhance users' experiences through strategic advertisements

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumu, the popular live-streaming social media platform in the Philippines has entered into a long-term collaboration with HUAWEI Ads. Represented by their ad agency AVOW, a mobile OEM advertising specialist, who handles all of their user acquisition activities through mobile OEMs, Kumu has seen a significant increase in its number of users and downloads following a successful pilot program with HUAWEI Ads in August 2021.

The suite of features offered by HUAWEI Ads through AVOW, aligned with Kumu's needs to increase reach and engagements on their platform. On Huawei ecosystem apps, Kumu successfully boosted its visibility which allowed the app to achieve 60% average engagement rate and 57% improvement in cost-per-download (CPD).

"Thanks to the delivery of premium advertisements on HUAWEI Ads, Kumu has grown to be one of the highest grossing applications in the markets. Our partnership with HUAWEI Ads have helped us to generate leads far greater than our initial campaign goals," said Alex Tshering, Chief Growth Officer at Kumu.

Reaching Untapped User Audiences with HUAWEI Ads

Kumu experienced exponential growth within a short period of 9 months due to the extensive global user base within the Huawei mobile ecosystem. This portfolio is driven by Huawei's "1+8+N" strategy, which uses the smartphone as the main entrance, and 8 commonly used terminal devices such as speakers, tablets, PCs, and watches as auxiliary entrances, and then uses 1 + 8 to connect all smart IoT devices. This all-connected ecosystem serves over 730 million users worldwide.

HUAWEI Ads also offers a wide selection of display, search and app distribution platform advertising formats. In this campaign, AVOW made use of the various ad solutions offered such as AppGallery, Petal Search and display ads to balance out their ad placements to generate the best results. Additionally, incorporating HUAWEI Ads multiple targeting options such as location, demographics and user behaviour into Kumu's ad strategy brought about greater brand exposure to a diverse audience base. These features collectively amplified Kumu's presence and audience conversion rates.

Optimise Ad Performance

HUAWEI Ads Data Management Platform (DMP) provided Kumu with insights on the campaign performance through a comprehensive breakdown of key metrics. This information allows Kumu to make targeted improvements that will optimise their future ad strategies, with the help of their partner agency - AVOW.

Based on activity data gathered from algorithms across all Huawei devices, HUAWEI Ads identified and recommended potential audiences who fit Kumu's target profile, which ultimately helped them broaden their target audience and user base. In addition to growing Kumu's user base and maximising its ad performance, the algorithm detects and filters out fraudulent inventory, effectively countering the issue of inflated ad performance metrics.

"Our partnership with Kumu highlights our commitment to delivering high quality ads that drive user growth and engagement. We have dedicated teams that work closely with our clients to get the best returns on their investment. We greatly look forward to deepening our strong partnership with Kumu, and to continue working as one team to meet their business objectives," shared Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei Asia Pacific Region.

Fostering Strong Partnerships

Maintaining a close working relationship with AVOW and Kumu has allowed Huawei to better understand and adapt to Kumu's advertising needs. At the same time, Huawei was able to ensure that campaigns ran smoothly by taking immediate action to resolve issues that arose. Huawei believes that consistent and transparent communication is the key to driving successful ad campaigns for its clients.

For more information, please visit: https://ads.huawei.com/

About HUAWEI Ads

HUAWEI Ads is the digital advertising marketplace designed for Huawei devices. The service interacts with Huawei devices' underlying algorithms and architecture, making it the most effective platform for reaching Huawei's global user base of over 730 million people across devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

About Kumu

Kumu is a powerful social media platform that brings the voices of Filipinos from all over the globe at the forefront. Aside from presenting users with real-time earning opportunities as a live streamer, chances to win prizes in various game shows, and engagement in campaigns, Kumu also fosters communities that ignite relevant discussions among Filipinos. According to mobile-app performance company App Annie, Kumu is not only the first Filipino app to be the #1 top-grossing social app in the Philippines, but one of the highest-grossing social apps in the world, ranking in the top 10 in multiple markets' app stores, including in Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.kumu.ph.

About AVOW

AVOW is the global app growth company, specializing in alternative app store inventory. The company provides brands a unique opportunity to access untapped mobile advertising inventory at scale and invest their advertising spend across alternative channels for incremental user growth and engagement. For more information, please visit https://avow.tech/

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Intel Posts Sharp Drop in Sales, Issues Muted Outlook

    The chip maker’s results reflect a slump in personal-computer purchases after two years of strong pandemic-era demand.

  • Apple sales are still 'all about the iPhone': Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Apple's growth in electronic sales following its third-quarter earnings beat, trends in tech earnings, and Apple's advertising and streaming opportunities.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • 'This was not our finest hour': Intel CEO on Q2 execution

    Intel expects the second and third quarter of this year to be the financial bottom of a turnaround meant to propel it back into the lead position in the semiconductor industry. Intel reported a surprise loss and a 22% decline in Q2 revenue year-over-year. “We are not satisfied with the quarter and the financial results,” said Pat Gelsinger on the call with Wall Street analysts.

  • Apple Narrowly Tops Estimates as iPhone Fares Better Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- With investors on edge about an economic slowdown, Apple Inc. offered just enough good news Thursday to calm fears -- and bought itself some time to ready a wave of new products. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Cons

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss

    Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row.

  • Senate Climate Bill Is a Boon for Fossil Fuels

    The $369 billion measure has tax incentives to spur clean energy, but also guarantees for oil and gas drilling in what Sen. Joe Manchin calls an “all-in energy policy.’’

  • Roku Swings to Second-Quarter Loss on Slower Ad Spending

    Roku said it expected two of its main revenue drivers—advertising and sales of streaming hardware—to come under further pressure during the second half of the year, sending the company’s shares down 25% in after-hours trading. “We are in an economic environment defined by recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a letter to investors Thursday in which it announced its second-quarter results. “We also believe that consumer discretionary spend will continue to moderate, pressuring both Roku TV and Roku player sales.”

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers Ne

  • Ford ‘changing every part of our business’ in EV push, CFO says

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, transitioning to a digitally-connected electric world, product expansion, consumer spending, laying off up to 8,000 employees to help fund EVs, EV profitability, reshaping Ford, and the outlook for the auto industry.

  • Intel slashes annual forecasts on PC demand slump, shares drop 10%

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after missing estimates for second-quarter results as demand for its chips used in personal computers cools, sending shares down 10%. TSMC projected current quarter sales if achieved could be its highest in the 10 quarters, and raised its full year sales forecast.

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Boeing Earnings: Hope Springs Eternal

    On Wednesday, Boeing (NYSE: BA) released yet another subpar earnings report. While operating cash flow turned slightly positive, revenue sank 2% year over year and the company recorded a core loss of $0.37 per share. To some extent, that's justified, as the resumption of 787 deliveries and the continued effort to clear out 737 MAX inventory should return the aerospace giant to sustainably positive free cash flow soon.

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Comcast's Internet Business Stalled by Housing Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. had its worst one-day drop in more than 13 years after its prized internet business added no new customers last quarter, an absence of growth not seen in decades, due to a housing slowdown and heavy competition.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Glob

  • New York Attorney General Sues CVS Health for Violating Antitrust Laws

    New York Attorney General on Thursday said she sued CVS Health for violating antitrust laws and hurting New York safety-net hospitals and clinics. The pharmacy chain required safety-net hospitals and clinics, which provide care for underserved communities across the state, to exclusively use a CVS-owned company, Wellpartner, to process and obtain federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at its pharmacies, Ms. James said, forcing them to incur millions in additional costs.