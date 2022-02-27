U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.02 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    -0.3570 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,864.15
    -378.04 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.70 (+1.95%)
     

Watch Huawei's MWC 2022 keynote in under 10 minutes

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Huawei

With everything that’s going on in the world right now, you may have glossed over the fact there’s a big tech conference underway in Spain. After the pandemic sidelined Mobile World Congress in 2020 and pushed it to June in 2021, the trade show returned to its usual timeslot as one of the first major tech events of the year. Huawei was one of the first manufacturers to present at the conference, announcing the MatePad Paper and a refresh of its MateBook X Pro ultraportable laptop. If you missed the keynote, fret not: we’ve condensed the company’s entire presentation into a video you can watch in under 10 minutes.

