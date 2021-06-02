U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.64
    +13.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,674.77
    +99.46 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.62
    +32.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.65
    -3.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    +0.79 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.30
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    28.19
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    -0.0210 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4181
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5940
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,066.27
    +1,782.36 (+4.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.04
    +50.96 (+5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.34
    +22.88 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

Huawei officially launches Android alternative HarmonyOS for smartphones

Rita Liao
·3 min read

Think you're living in a hyper-connected world? Huawei's proprietary HarmonyOS wants to eliminate delays and gaps in user experience when you move from one device onto another by adding interoperability to all devices, regardless of the system that powers them.

Two years after Huawei was added to the U.S. entity list that banned the Chinese telecom giant from accessing U.S. technologies, including core chipsets and Android developer services from Google, Huawei's alternative smartphone operating system was unveiled.

On Wednesday, Huawei officially launched its proprietary operating system HarmonyOS for mobile phones. The firm began building the operating system in 2016 and made it open-source for tablets, electric vehicles and smartwatches last September. Its flagship devices such as Mate 40 could upgrade to HarmonyOS starting Wednesday, with the operating system gradually rolling out on lower-end models in the coming quarters.

HarmonyOS is not meant to replace Android or iOS, Huawei said. Rather, its application is more far-reaching, powering not just phones and tablets but an increasing number of smart devices. To that end, Huawei has been trying to attract hardware and home appliance manufacturers to join its ecosystem.

To date, more than 500,000 developers are building applications based on HarmonyOS. It's unclear whether Google, Facebook and other mainstream apps in the West are working on HarmonyOS versions.

Some Chinese tech firms have answered Huawei's call. Smartphone maker Meizu hinted on its Weibo account that its smart devices might adopt HarmonyOS. Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, who are much larger players than Meizu, are probably more reluctant to embrace a rival's operating system.

Huawei's goal is to collapse all HarmonyOS-powered devices into one single control panel, which can, say, remotely pair the Bluetooth connections of headphones and a TV. A game that is played on a phone can be continued seamlessly on a tablet. A smart soymilk blender can customize a drink based on the health data gleaned from a user's smartwatch.

Devices that aren't already on HarmonyOS can also communicate with Huawei devices with a simple plug-in. Photos from a Windows-powered laptop can be saved directly onto a Huawei phone if the computer has the HarmonyOS plug-in installed. That raises the question of whether Android, or even iOS, could, one day, talk to HarmonyOS through a common language.

The HarmonyOS launch arrived days before Apple's annual developer event scheduled for next week. A recent job posting from Apple mentioned a seemingly new concept, homeOS, which may have to do with Apple's smart home strategy, as noted by Macrumors.

Huawei denied speculations that HarmonyOS is a derivative of Android and said no single line of code is identical to that of Android. A spokesperson for Huawei declined to say whether the operating system is based on Linux, the kernel that powers Android.

Several tech giants have tried to introduce their own mobile operating systems to no avail. Alibaba built AliOS based on Linux but has long stopped updating it. Samsung flirted with its own Tizen but the operating system is limited to powering a few Internet of Things like smart TVs.

Huawei may have a better shot at drumming up developer interest compared to its predecessors. It's still one of China's largest smartphone brands despite losing a chunk of its market after the U.S. government cut it off critical chip suppliers, which could hamper its ability to make cutting-edge phones. HarmonyOS also has a chance to create an alternative for developers who are disgruntled with Android, if Huawei is able to capture their needs.

The U.S. sanctions do not block Huawei from using Android's open-source software, which major Chinese smartphone makers use to build their third-party Android operating system. But the ban was like a death knell for Huawei's consumer markets overseas as its phones abroad lost access to Google Play services.

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei launches new operating system for phones, eyes 'Internet-of-Things' market

    China's Huawei Technologies launched its Harmony operating system for smartphones on Wednesday, looking to recover from U.S. sanctions that have hobbled its handset business. Huawei will start rolling out HarmonyOS on selected smartphone models, offering users the chance to switch from the current operating system based on Google's Android platform. U.S. sanctions banned Alphabet Inc's Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.

  • China Eases Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Entertainment Venues

    Foreign investors are now allowed to establish entertainment venues in China without investment restrictions or local partners, according to new legal amendments. This opens the doors to future wholly-foreign owned cinemas in the world’s largest film market. It also could potentially be big news for U.S. entertainment companies looking to operate theme parks in the […]

  • Huawei ex-director on trial in Poland on China spying charge

    Two men accused of spying for China went on trial Tuesday in Warsaw — a Chinese citizen who is a former sales director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert. The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, have both pleaded not guilty.

  • Jeeves emerges from stealth with $131M in debt and equity and a16z as a lead investor

    Jeeves, which is building an “all-in-one expense management platform” for global startups, is emerging from stealth today with $131 million in total funding, including $31 million in equity and $100 million in debt financing.

  • Epic Memorial Day sales are happening at Best Buy — here are the absolute top deals, starting at $10

    All the big brands are included: Sony, Samsung, Bose, Shark, iRobot, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft and more!

  • These Plus-Size Swimsuits Are Designed To Flaunt Everything You’ve Got

    The swimsuit shopping process can be anywhere from anxiety-inducing to just plain tedious, especially if you’re curvy, apple-shaped, or just don’t fit into any other "traditional" suit offerings. A whole selection of inclusive-sized swimsuits that don’t downplay your bod, but highlight and ~celebrate~ it just in time for summer 2021 (which you already know is gonna be one of the wildest, most fun summers people have had in a minute). Plus, with UPF protection, soft fabrics, and supportive cups, these swimsuits will make you look good and feel even better—whether you’re splashing in the pool, catching some rays in your reclining chair, playing beach volleyball, or flipping through a delicious romance read (or Women's Health magazine, ha!).

  • China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

    China’s central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to limit sales after the yuan hit a four-year high of 6.3674 to the U.S dollar. The People’s Bank of China is trying to deter speculators after the yuan rose by about 12% against the dollar since May.

  • Immigrant doctors fill US healthcare gaps – but visa rules make life tough

    Legislation before Congress would address doctor shortages by granting permanent residency to 40,000 foreign medical workers But there is renewed hope that proposed legislation before Congress will help address the issue, and secure much needed doctors for America’s healthcare system. Photograph: Robert Bumsted/AP From 2016, Rishab Gupta worked to set up a life for himself in the United States, completing his medical residency in New York before moving to Boston with his wife Vandita for a neuro

  • China just bolstered its new space station in a big way

    It’s been roughly one month since China successfully launched the first module of its Heavenly Harmony space station. The spacecraft will serve as a home for groups of Chinese astronauts as they conduct research in space, much like the work being done on the International Space Station. It’s going to take some time for the …

  • Herd of elephants escape their nature reserve in China, leaving 500km ‘trail of destruction’

    The herd has damaged 56 hectares of crops and caused an estimated loss of about £778,068, state media said

  • Stocks Inch Lower as Manufacturing Data Weighs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks inched lower as investors assessed the impact of another economic report on Federal Reserve monetary policy.The S&P 500 fluctuated between gains and losses after U.S. manufacturing data topped estimates while also showing some weakness in employment figures. A measure of factory activity in May rose on stronger order growth. However, manufacturers are struggling because of supply shortages and labor constraints.Energy shares were among the best performing Tuesday as th

  • Oil Up, Brent Passes $70 Mark Due to Brightening Fuel Demand Outlook

    By Gina Lee

  • Gold Heads for Biggest Monthly Gain Since July on Inflation Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for the biggest monthly advance since July, with inflation risks in focus ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later this week that will offer clues on the economic recovery.Some Federal Reserve officials have said that recent price pressures are to be expected as the economy reopens amid pent-up demand, and should prove temporary as supply glitches abate. The PCE price index -- which the Fed uses for its inflation target -- rose 3.6% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 2008.Bullion erased its 2021 losses this month amid signs of accelerating inflation and a potentially uneven economic recovery due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in some countries. Investor interest has also returned, with hedge funds and other large speculators boosting their net-long position in gold to the highest since early January. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds climbed for the first time in four months in May but the gains remained far short of those seen during last year’s record rally.“Gold is heading for its biggest monthly gain since July as inflation remains the key focus,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S, said in a note. “The recovery in ETF holdings backed by bullion and fund positions in futures remain subdued, a sign that many investors remain unconvinced about the short to medium-term direction.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,906.79 an ounce at 1:14 p.m. New York time, bringing this month’s gain to 7.8%. Prices climbed to $1,912.76 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for a second straight monthly drop.The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for release on Friday augurs a pivotal moment for investors to assess whether surprisingly tepid job gains seen last month were a momentary blip or the start of something more persistent.“With gold breaking above the $1,900 level, there is a clear bullish momentum with precious metal demand right now,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “A weak nonfarm payrolls number this Friday may jolt gold prices toward the $1,975 level.”Copper futures in New York slid 0.2%, while the London Metal Exchange was closed for a public holiday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Energy Majors Gain Premarket as Oil Rallies

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Dogecoin surges more than 30% and the crypto army cheers as Coinbase Pro network opens to transfers

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

  • AMC Entertainment unveils AMC Investor Connect, offering retail shareholders free popcorn

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were set to keep soaring Wednesday, and the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.

  • Jim Cramer said his 'Mad COVID-19 Index’ would beat the market — did it?

    Cramer picked 100 companies he believed would outperform the S&P during the pandemic.

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • AMC’s All-In Embrace of Retail Mob Good for Another Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is really leaning into this whole meme-stock phenomenon.On Wednesday, the movie-theater chain announced that it would reward small-time investors, who have been instrumental in AMC’s wild, logic-defying 1,400% share rally this year, with goodies such as special screenings and free popcorn. It comes a day after AMC took advantage of those meteoric gains to raise $230 million directly from one of its main creditors, Mudrick Capital Management, and sho