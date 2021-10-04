U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,339.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,123.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,741.00
    -20.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.90
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    -0.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -1.99 (-8.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0800
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,715.03
    +65.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,497.57
    -273.50 (-0.95%)
     

Huawei Petal Search connects Singaporean users to an abundance of local lifestyle services with new 'Nearby' feature rollout

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's mobile search engine – Petal Search, has recently introduced its innovative 'Nearby' feature to Singapore users. 'Nearby' aggregates close to 20 categories of local lifestyle services into the app, providing users with quick convenience of connecting to restaurants, properties, landmarks, attractions, events and more with a single tap.

Petal Search&#x002019;s &#x002018;Neaby&#x002019; feature automatically gathers services and latest happenings in the users&#x002019; vicinity. It provides users with quick convenience of connecting to restaurants, properties, landmarks, attractions, events and more with a single tap.
Petal Search’s ‘Neaby’ feature automatically gathers services and latest happenings in the users’ vicinity. It provides users with quick convenience of connecting to restaurants, properties, landmarks, attractions, events and more with a single tap.

Launched in June 2020, Petal Search is a next generation mobile search engine which enables users to find information for almost anything, including news, apps, videos and images via text, visual and voice search.

Besides the general search function, Petal Search also connects Singapore users with local services instantly through the roll out of 'Nearby' feature. Through utilising Huawei's proprietary AI and geolocation capabilities, 'Nearby' automatically gathers services and latest happenings in the users' vicinity.

For instance, if a user is looking for places to hang out with friends, simply by tapping into the Nearby's 'Restaurants' category, the app will show a list of nearby restaurants, along with their distances, ratings, average price per person, and other useful information such as whether free Wi-Fi connectivity is available.

To further enhance the user experience, Huawei's Petal Search team has been working closely with Singapore local merchants and partners to include a wide range of service categories to meet various lifestyle needs. Some of the customised 'Nearby' categories for Singapore users include:

Job Search: Partnering with job portals like GrabJobs, users can look out for employment opportunities near them, filtering by location and job type.

Skills Upgrading: The collaboration with SkillsFuture Singapore enables local users to easily navigate and search for relevant courses for personal development and skills upgrading.

Cars: Working closely with sgCarMart, users can simply snap a photo of any vehicle they would like to find out more about with their phone camera. The app will then use vision algorithms to match the images against sgCarMart's database and provide detailed search results including the car model, features, reviews and listings near the users.

Property: With 99.co as the local real estate partner, users can search to find properties for sale or rent near them, sorted by location, property type, price and even access to the latest property news.

Local Happenings and Events: It provides up-to-date quick views on local happenings such as exhibitions, art displays, theatrical play happening throughout the month.

City Services: It grants users greater convenience in accessing local city services such as Singpass, CPF accounts, taxes, and booking of public facilities at their fingertips.

COVID-19 Updates: Users can find the latest COVID-19 news and case numbers in Singapore, as well as locate the nearest vaccination clinics and centres.

Games: Users can also access to lightweight mobile games on the move without the need for additional installation.

"Petal Search's 'Nearby' feature was created to meet the needs of users accustomed to an efficient and mobile-centric lifestyle. Aiming to offer unique experiences based on different cultures and geographical markets, we will continue to roll out new categories that are attractive and relevant to users in their respective regions," said Shane Shan, the director of APAC Huawei Consumer Cloud Service.

Singapore users can download the Petal Search app from the HUAWEI AppGallery. To start the service, simply go to the 'Nearby' section on the bottom of the app's homepage and tap into the category of service needed.

To learn more about Petal Search, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/mobileservices/search/

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 3rd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $48,500 levels would deliver support to the pack.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword for nearly every company when touting its products and services. What used to be the domain of only a few technology companies is now pervasive in automobiles, drug development, and customer service. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were obvious choices.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $5,000 if I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    They're simple, obvious, and even a little bit boring -- which makes them the perfect foundation for a new portfolio.

  • Is Micron Technology the Best Chip Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently put the final wrap on its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended Sept. 2, 2021), reporting a big rebound in revenue from 2020. After skyrocketing to all-time highs this past spring, Micron has been an underperforming chip stock and is now down about 3% so far in 2021. It could be an early indication the tide is ready to go out for Micron's business, or it might be a temporary pause tied to effects from a global chip shortage.

  • Coinbase hackers exploit multi-factor flaw to steal from 6,000 customers

    Bad actors were able to steal cryptocurrency from around 6,000 Coinbase customers by exploiting a multi-factor authentication flaw.

  • Why the Amazon Echo Show should be standard in every nursing home

    The pandemic made video calling with no-fuss "drop-in" technology a vital connection to loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. It's a godsend to families managing senior care.

  • Apple iPhone 13 orders hit by delays amid supply chain crisis

    Apple’s UK customers face waits of up to six weeks for the latest iPhone models as a shortage of key components and soaring costs hit businesses around the world.

  • Apple is reportedly on track to release its new MacBook Pro this fall

    There have been plenty of rumors about a totally redesigned MacBook Pro coming out this fall, and the reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reported in his Power On newsletter that an M1X-powered MacBook Pro will arrive "in the next month."

  • The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

    You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get in on some good tech.

  • AirPods Pro drop back down to $179 on Amazon

    Amazon knocked up to 35 percent off Apple AirPods in a limited-time sale.

  • EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dash is not dead, says co-founder

    Dash, once a top five coin with an $11.5 billion market cap, could potentially face a situation where it won’t be able to afford to fund community projects or pay employee salaries.

  • Does Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Hate Ethereum?

    Twitter's Jack Dorsey is a well known Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist, someone who favors Bitcoin over all other cryptos. Dorsey sees Bitcoin as the future native currency for the internet, and believes the leading cryptocurrency will play an important role in Twitter's future.

  • Decade after Jobs' death, has Apple traded magic for profit?

    Ten years after Apple founder Steve Jobs' death, the firm has grown into a colossus of devices and services that is the world's most valuable company, but the tech legend's diehard fans lament its lost aura of revolution.

  • FTX Marketplace to Support Famous Solana NFT Projects

    Leading crypto derivatives exchange FTX tweets about plans to support famous Solana NFT projects, such as Degen Ape Academy, Aurory, Thugbirdz, and Solana Monkey Business. FTX recently announced via a cryptic tweet, that it is now supporting an array of Solana NFT projects on its cross-chain NFT marketplace, including Degen Ape Academy, a collection of … Continued

  • Apple's encrypted browsing will make it harder for police to investigate dangerous criminals

    Criminals will be able to hide what they do on the internet as Apple has launched encrypted browsing at the flick of a switch, experts have warned.

  • Enjoy These Great Tamron Lens Instant Savings for More Than Just Sony

    The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you're a Sony camera user, then you've probably read all that we've said before about Tamron's great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we've seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What's more, they've got great image quality too. P

  • The full-stack approach, but this time sans status quo

    Emerging founders and investors in tech must be exuding extreme main character energy, because this week in tech was all about making their lives easier. AngelList announced AngelList Stack, a new suite of products that will compete with Carta in providing services to help founders start, operate and maintain ownership over their companies. The new software will cover four bases: end-to-end incorporation, business banking, adviser equity grants and cap table management. There are a lot of experiments around point solutions, around solving different problems for different point problems for founders.

  • Britain to carry out ‘offensive’ cyber attacks from new £5bn digital warfare centre

    Britain will launch “offensive” cyber attacks in response to similar assaults or disinformation campaigns by “hostile states” such as Russia, the Defence Secretary has said, as he unveiled plans for a £5bn digital warfare centre in the heart of the red wall.

  • Highlight: Washington State's Calvin Jackson Jr.'s acrobatic one-handed touchdown grab against California

    Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. hauls in a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against California on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Berkeley. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.