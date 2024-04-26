Huawei’s New Phone Sports Latest Version of Made-in-China Chip

Huawei’s New Phone Sports Latest Version of Made-in-China Chip·Bloomberg
Vlad Savov
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest smartphones carry a version of the advanced made-in-China processor it revealed last year, independent analysis revealed, underscoring the Chinese company’s ability to sustain production of the controversial chip.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Pura 70 series Huawei unveiled last week sports the Kirin 9010 processor, consultancy TechInsights found in a teardown of the device. That’s a newer version of the Kirin 9000s made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. for the Mate 60 Pro, which alarmed officials in Washington who thought a 7 nanometer chip beyond China’s capabilities.

Huawei has enjoyed a resurgence since the Mate’s August debut, riding a wave of celebration around its ability to realize sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing despite escalating US technology export curbs. US officials are now weighing additional sanctions intended to ringfence the company and China’s semiconductor ambitions more broadly.

Read More: US Weighs Sanctioning Huawei’s Secretive Chinese Chip Network

TechInsights, which was the first to identify the original 9000s in conjunction with Bloomberg News, said it found “with high confidence” that the Pura contained a Huawei Kirin 9010 fabricated using SMIC’s so-called 7nm N+2 process, an enhanced version of typical 7nm manufacturing.

Formerly known as the P series, the Pura line has traditionally sold on the strength of their camera capabilities. Giving domestic users a fresh option could apply further pressure on the iPhone, which isn’t due for an upgrade until September.

For Huawei, it’s another step toward rebuilding a consumer business devastated by Trump-era sanctions. The company was roughly on par with Apple Inc. in terms of Chinese market share in the first quarter, underscoring the way it’s eroded the iPhone maker’s domestic market share in past months.

Read More: China Readies $27 Billion Chip Fund to Counter Growing US Curbs

--With assistance from Gao Yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea's public finances no longer a credit rating 'strength', Fitch says

    South Korea's public finances are no longer a strength for its sovereign credit rating but are now a neutral factor requiring near-term efforts to contain the rise in debt, global ratings agency Fitch said. Last month, when Fitch affirmed South Korea's credit rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook, it expected the country's sovereign debt ratio to rise to 51.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, higher than the median of 48.5% for "AA" rated countries, and to 53.6% by 2028, diverging from a downward trend forecast for the "AA" median.

  • McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    MGRC earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Chinese automakers redefine the car as a living space at Beijing Auto Show

    How about turning a car's front bucket seats 180 degrees so they face the rear seats and extending out a table so the occupants can play cards or eat a meal? The seemingly never-ending efforts of China's electric car makers to redefine the automobile went on display Thursday at the opening of the nation's largest annual auto show. Nissan joined Toyota in announcing a tie-up at the Beijing Auto Show with a major Chinese technology company as the Japanese makers strive to meet customer demand in China for AI-enabled online connectivity in cars.

  • Apple Drops to Fourth Place Smartphone Seller in China

    International Data Corp. said Lunar New Year stimulated shopping sentiment, and in high-end devices Android phones are winning over customers.

  • Oil Heads for Weekly Advance Ahead of Critical US Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly gain ahead of US inflation data that may give further clues on the path forward for monetary policy, shaping appetite for risk assets including commodities such as crude.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden

  • Battle for 'tech luxury' in China as EVs get smarter - and cheaper

    The battle for consumer attention in China's electric car market is being fought over touches of "tech luxury" that car buyers in other markets have never seen. China’s upstart electric brands, and even its state-owned, legacy automakers, are racing to pack technology and features once considered premium into EVs as cheap as $20,000 – less than half the cost of an average new car in the United States, now more than $48,000. That represents a deepening challenge to foreign brands in China, including Tesla and Volkswagen, which both have top-selling EVs in the world’s largest market, and others, analysts say.

  • Oil prices rise as US official eases market concerns over economic headwinds

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday, as players took stock of the U.S. Treasury secretary's comments that the country's economy is likely in a stronger position than indicated by weak first-quarter data, coupled with supply concerns as conflict continues in the Middle East. Brent crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.38%, to $89.35 a barrel at 1211 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 33 cents, or 0.39%, to $83.90 a barrel. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Thursday that U.S. economic growth was likely stronger than suggested by weaker-than-expected quarterly data.

  • Should you buy a home with a homeowners' association?

    Everything you need to know when choosing whether or not to buy a home with a homeowners’ association.

  • Chinese Firms Are Investing Abroad at Fastest Pace in Eight Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overseas investment is heading for an eight-year high as its dominant firms build more factories abroad, a shift that could soften criticism of Beijing’s export drive.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Against Tr

  • Investors are more worried about inflation than a weakening economy

    Fresh data on Thursday showed further signs of sticky inflation, pushing bond yields higher and weighing on stocks.