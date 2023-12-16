Huawei’s plan to get into your electric car

The £39,000 Luxeed S7, is being marketed as a direct rival to Tesla’s high-end Model S - Wang Gang/Visual China Group

China’s most talked about electric car doesn’t belong to Tesla. It boasts a 500-mile range, charges in 15 minutes and can park itself. The £39,000 Luxeed S7, marketed as a direct rival to Tesla’s high-end Model S, is not yet on the roads, but within four days of it being unveiled last month, 10,000 people had pre-ordered one.

Luxeed – whose letters are stamped on the car’s bonnet – is not a name that many Western consumers will recognise. But they will certainly have heard of the company behind it.

The S7 is powered by technology developed by Huawei, the Chinese technology giant that has been blacklisted in much of the Western world.

Huawei, founded by Ren Zhengfei, a former soldier in the People’s Liberation Army, has been labelled a risk to national security in the UK and barred from the nation’s 5G mobile networks.

In the US, it has been placed on an export controls list, cutting it off from Western technology in a way that at one point threatened the company’s survival.

But in China, it is a national champion, a symbol of the country’s tech aspirations and a patriotic choice for millions of citizens who buy its smartphones.

“The West knows Huawei as a telecoms and smartphone company but it has a more robust reputation in China as a technology company,” says Tu Le, the founder of consulting business Sino Auto Insights.

Huawei is now using its car business as a springboard for a potential return to the West, in a move that is likely to once again raise eyebrows among national security hawks.

Last week, Reuters reported that the company had approached Audi and Mercedes about investing in its smart car and components division.

The company is believed to view partnerships with the two German giants as a way of defending itself from any further regulatory pressure.

China has no shortage of electronics companies that have moved into carmaking, taking advantage of local supply chains, the increasing use of electronics in vehicles and the transition to battery-powered vehicles.

BYD, China’s biggest maker of electric cars, previously made mobile phones and their batteries. Xiaomi, the country’s biggest smartphone manufacturer, last month revealed its own vehicle.

Huawei is bigger than either, however, and famous for putting huge sums into research and development. Its R&D budget hit 161.5bn yuan (£18bn) last year; more than any company outside the US.

Huawei set up its Intelligent Automotive Solution division in 2019, the same year that Donald Trump placed the company on an export blacklist that crippled its smartphone business. The unit sells parts such as driverless sensing systems, heat pumps and data systems to other carmakers.

The S7 vehicle is the result of a tie-up with Chery Automobile, a state-owned manufacturer that is the biggest exporter of cars from China.

Within Huawei, the division remains small. Revenue in the first half of the year was 1bn yuan, a rounding error on Huawei’s total sales of 311bn yuan.

But there are high hopes for the division: Huawei has appointed veteran executive Richard Yu, who turned the company into a smartphone giant, to oversee the business. It is set to be valued at as much as $35bn in an upcoming share sale that will bring in outside investors.

Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei's Intelligent Automotive Solution division - Yang Lei/Visual China Group

However, that valuation may exaggerate its capabilities. The growth of Huawei’s car business has largely been based on support from state-backed automakers.

Its new investor, for example, is Changan Auto, another government-owned manufacturer. While the company has signed deals with a handful of carmakers, most are second tier players.

Huawei has been less successful in convincing China’s biggest electric vehicle companies, such as Nio and Xpeng, to enter partnerships.

The big prize would be deals with Western manufacturers, which must typically partner with local companies to be successful in China.

“They need to convince a foreign legacy automaker to adopt their solution, and so far there have been no takers and there likely will not be any until we see a legacy automaker struggle so much in the Chinese market that they’d be willing to do almost anything to stop the bleeding,” says Le.

“Right now, most automakers still believe they can build attractive electric vehicles that’ll help them stop the bleeding.”

A deal with a foreign carmaker would be a potential route to selling Huawei technology in the West.

Le says: “If a foreign legacy automaker was to ever adopt the Huawei solution, it would help validate Huawei’s technology. They’d likely push for that same automaker to utilise their solution outside of China as well.”

Getting into bed with Huawei could be geopolitical suicide for a Western manufacturer. Governments are already becoming increasingly suspicious of Chinese carmakers, which now face huge tariffs in America and an anti-dumping investigation in Europe. Adding a company seen by many as an arm of Beijing would be a risky move.

Yu said earlier this year that sanctions had made it difficult to work with Western carmakers. “It’s a huge challenge,” he said. “Because we have invested tremendously.”

That may be changing. According to Reuters, Mercedes has rebuffed Huawei’s overtures, wanting to stay in charge of its software, but Audi is considering a tie-up over driverless technology, at least in China itself.

Huawei may have been blocked from our mobile phone networks, but it is now eyeing a seat in your car.

