U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.25
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,113.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,074.75
    -7.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.80
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +0.26 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.24
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2383
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3900
    +0.7010 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,950.72
    -599.62 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    611.47
    -7.77 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,639.46
    +19.03 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Huawei Posts First Profit Fall in Decade After US Spurs R&D

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. posted its first annual profit decline in more than a decade, after years of US sanctions all but obliterated its smartphone arm and compelled the Chinese telecom gear maker to ratchet up research spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shenzhen-based company said its net income for 2022 fell almost 70% to 35.6 billion yuan ($5.2 billion), though the year-ago comparison was inflated by the sale of its youth-oriented Honor mobile unit. Yet Huawei on Friday emphasized it poured 25.1% of its 642.3 billion yuan revenue back into research. That’s among the highest ratios in the global tech industry and reflects the Chinese telecom gear maker’s sustained intent to develop alternatives to the American components and software it can no longer access.

Huawei is trying to open up new markets and businesses after US tech export restrictions gutted its smartphone business — briefly the world’s largest — and curtailed the sale of advanced gear in developed markets. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou — the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei — joined other executives on Friday affirming the company’s intent to continue researching ways around a blockade of vital American technologies.

How China Aims to Counter US Efforts at ‘Containment’: QuickTake

The effort echoes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s calls to step up the development of China’s own technologies as the tech race against the US escalates. The Biden administration is said to be mulling a new round of sanctions against Huawei, banning all sales to the Chinese company.

“2023 will be crucial to Huawei’s sustainable survival and development,” current rotating chairman Eric Xu said in a statement. “Plum blossoms tend to grow sweeter from a harsh winter’s freeze. Today, Huawei is like a plum blossom.”

The responsibility of leading that effort will fall on Meng for much of 2023. She is slated to join the company’s roster of rotating chairpersons in April, a six-month role that will allow her to oversee Huawei’s operations for the first time. Ren, who is turning 79 in October, hasn’t announced his succession plan. On Friday, she dismissed a question about plans after ascending to her new role, saying Huawei has always been run by a “collective leadership.”

“The company will not tie its destiny to any individual. We have a clear commitment to that rule,” Meng told reporters gathered at Huawei’s leafy Shenzhen campus for an annual briefing.

Meng seldom attends public events since her high-profile return from Canada in 2021. The 51-year-old spent almost three years under house arrest in Vancouver as she battled extradition to the US on fraud charges. Meng has denied wrongdoing and accused the US of overreach.

Her company is now developing its own semiconductor capabilities from photolithography technologies to software, to get around its US blacklisting. Xu said in a recent speech that the company has developed its own chip design software, known as EDA tools, that makes 14 nanometer chips. US developers Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Synopsys Inc. are the major players in this industry.

Read more: Huawei Declares ‘Business as Usual’ After Weathering US Curbs

Revenue from the carrier business, which includes sales of advanced fifth-generation mobile networking gear, climbed slightly to 284 billion yuan. China’s state-owned telecom carriers put on aggressive 5G network construction projects last year despite Covid lockdowns. The country added close to 900,000 5G base stations in 2022, government data showed.

The consumer business was the worst-hit division for Huawei following 2019 sanctions that cut off essential smartphone chips from Qualcomm Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. Huawei stockpiled components and managed to make 4G phones after 5G chips ran out. But shipments gave out eventually, a major setback for a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. for market leadership.

Huawei has since moved its focus to electric vehicles and enterprise businesses in hopes of fueling growth. It sold networking equipment and remote control programs powered by artificial intelligence to coal mines, sea ports and science parks across China. And it teamed up with carmakers to develop cockpit software running on an in-house operating system, making it one of the largest tech companies in an already-crowded EV market. Huawei also started to collect royalties from global smartphone brands, another way to expand income.

(Updates with Meng’s comment on succession from the sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China to boost regulatory oversight of digital economy -central bank official

    BOAO, China (Reuters) -China will beef up its regulatory oversight of the digital economy, as new technologies, especially new forms of finance, should not be blindly accepted and recognised, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Friday. Digital currencies and newly invented cryptocurrencies, rather than solving problems in finance, can in fact create new challenges, Xuan Changneng, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the annual Boao Forum in Hainan province. "The digital economy has changed the format of financial services, but it has not changed the financial model itself," Xuan said.

  • Siemens investigating report employee worked for Russian hacking firm

    Siemens has launched an investigation after Der Spiegel reported a former programmer from Russian IT company NTC Vulkan - which has reported links to Russian security services - worked for the German engineering and tech company. The German news magazine said the worker was now employed by Siemens in Munich. Der Spiegel reported on Friday that more than 90 former staff from NTC Vulkan worked for a several other European companies.

  • Russian Oil Price Cap to Stay at $60, European Governments Told

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Commission told member states that a $60-a-barrel cap on the price of Russian oil is proving effective in hurting the Kremlin’s access to petrodollars while not disrupting the market, and will remain unchanged for now.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Mar

  • UK House Price Fall Quicker Than Expected With Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell at the sharpest annual pace since 2009 after surging interest rates increased the cost of borrowing, one of the biggest mortgage lenders said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward Fail

  • Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and PVH (PVH) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Brazil meal payments overhaul delayed by central bank standoff

    Fresh competition in Brazil's lucrative meal voucher market must wait, according to people familiar with discussions between the Finance Ministry and central bank, which disagree about how to regulate a new system in time for its scheduled launch in May.A law passed in September under former President Jair Bolsonaro allows workers to move their meal credit between providers and spend it at any participating restaurant. More competitive options for tens of millions of Brazilians spending their employer-provided meal vouchers may dent profit margins for Sodexo and Edenred subsidiary Ticket.

  • EU court adviser says Italy antitrust fine may breach Volkswagen's rights

    An Italian antitrust fine levied on Volkswagen over its defeat devices may have infringed the German carmaker's right not to be penalised twice for the same offence, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday. The case came before the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) after Volkswagen challenged a 5 million euro ($5.4 million) Italian antitrust fine levied in 2016 for its misleading advertising about its cars fitted with illegal defeat devices. Volkswagen separately paid a 1 billion euro German fine in 2018, with the scandal costing it more than 32 billion euros in refits, fines and legal costs so far.

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • BlackBerry (BB) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    BlackBerry (BB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 71.43% and 12.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended February 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Tops 12,000 With Inflation Report Due; Big News For Tesla

    The Nasdaq topped 12,000 as the market rallied ahead of the PCE inflation report. The IRS will likely cut EV credits for Tesla's entry-level Model 3.

  • The first quarter of the year sent investors back to the future: Morning Brief

    The tech sector's current boom feels like 2021, but there's a ton of differences between then and now.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Yamana Deal Clears Final Hurdle

    Pan American Silver's (PAAS) acquisition of Yamana Gold is expected to double its gold production and boost its silver production by 50%.

  • Morgan Stanley Downgrades Charles Schwab for First Time, Slashes Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s clients are pulling cash out of the firm’s low-interest-rate bank accounts at twice the rate that Morgan Stanley expected, prompting the firm’s analyst to yank his buy-equivalent rating on Schwab for the first time since he began covering the brokerage stock seven years ago.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Ap

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • Lucid Stock: A High-Risk, High-Reward EV Play

    There’s no doubt, these are challenging times for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The luxury EV maker recently announced it will layoff around 1,300 employees – around 18% of its global workforce. The cull is part of the company’s aim to get laser focused on lowering cash burn, amidst restructuring efforts. The workforce reductions are expected to be completed by the end of Q2. Lucid’s issues don’t end there. The company has seen dwindling demand for its luxury electric sedans – priced at a starting

  • AT&T Stock Dialing Up A Rebound? Key Rating Climbs

    AT&T stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • ASML Stock Nears New Highs As European Chip Giant Sets For Big Turnaround

    If you were to judge ASML stock from its sales and earnings, it would be hard to believe it belongs in the IBD Big Cap 20. FactSet data shows a mix of gains and declines in quarterly performance for the Netherlands-based chip equipment provider. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings is €20.06 per share, an increase of more than 30% from a forgettable 2022.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Ends Hudson Bay Deal, Turns to Market for $300 Million to Avoid Bankruptcy

    Distressed retailer warns it would likely file for bankruptcy if it is unable to tap retail market for funding.

  • Paypal (PYPL) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.