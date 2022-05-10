U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Huawei SD-WAN Recognized as a Gartner® Peer™ Customers' Choice for Third Year in a Row

·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for a third straight year. According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from customers across industries around the globe as of December 2021. Huawei SD-WAN is also named the "Customers' Choice" in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the same report. We think, such distinctions are a testament to the widespread endorsement of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from customers worldwide.

Huawei SD-WAN recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers&#39; Choice
Huawei SD-WAN recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice

As of December 31, 2021, customers across a wide variety of industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and services, had comprehensively reviewed WAN edge infrastructure products and solutions from multiple vendors in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

For the first time, Gartner has categorized WAN edge infrastructure vendors into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption (X-axis) and Overall Rating (Y-axis). Huawei received 100% score in Willingness to Recommend, and scored highest overall rating of 4.9/5 stars. In our opinion, these impressive results fully demonstrate global customers' recognition of Huawei SD-WAN in terms of industry position, deployment scale, and commercial maturity.

The overall messages from customers who chose Huawei's SD-WAN solution are extremely positive. Below are some excerpts:

  • "We are very glad that we choose Huawei SD-WAN finally. According to the deployment result, Huawei SD-WAN can provide very secure, safe and intelligent network connection solution. Their LAN-WAN convergence management helps us reduce a lot of OPEX." — A customer in the transportation industry[1]

  • "Huawei SD-WAN team is very professional and quick response. Huawei SD-WAN team always can provide very quick response and good solution to me. The solution itself is very useful to view the quality of the network." — A customer in the finance industry[2]

Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over thousands of customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and China. As of March 2022, Huawei had been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure for four consecutive years.

[1]https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructure/vendor/huawei/product/cloudwan/review/view/3921638

[2]https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructure/vendor/huawei/product/cloudwan/review/view/3894676

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure once again in 2022. This is a testament to Huawei's longstanding dedication and outstanding market performance in the SD-WAN field. We deeply appreciate the trust of all enterprise customers of our SD-WAN solution," said Tongqiang Cao, director of Huawei's SD-WAN solution. "Looking ahead, we will make continued innovation, provide faster, more stable, and smarter network connectivity, and help enterprises to accelerate digital transformation with our SD-WAN solution featuring better user experience."

For more information about Huawei's NetEngine AR routers and SD-WAN solution, visit Huawei SD-WAN website: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/sd-wan

Source:

1. Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': WAN Edge Infrastructure, 24 March 2022

2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, 2021

Disclaimer:

1. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

2. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Huawei

