U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.62
    -66.49 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,466.47
    -402.90 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,645.22
    -324.75 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.91
    -41.09 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.44 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.30
    -17.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    +0.0470 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5300
    +0.5520 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,651.73
    -1,370.73 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.58
    -29.57 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Huawei Strengthens Contribution and Cooperation in Indonesia Cyber Security

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting cyber security knowledge sharing through the renewal of the MoU on cyber security cooperation yesterday with Indonesia's highest cyber security body National Cyber and Crypto Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (BSSN). Huawei Indonesia and BSSN sealed off a new, tripartite cooperation agreement (PKS) with Institut Teknologi Del (IT Del). The signing ceremony was witnessed by Gen. (ret.) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia (Marves), Mr. Ren Zhengfei, Huawei CEO and Founder, Mr. Jeffery Liu, Huawei Asia Pacific president, and Mr. Jacky Chen, Huawei Indonesia CEO.

Huawei renews MoU and cooperation with Indonesia&#x002019;s top cyber security body
Huawei renews MoU and cooperation with Indonesia’s top cyber security body

Minister Luhut also held a high-level discussion with Mr. Ren to mark a renewed collaboration and long-term commitment of the leading global ICT provider, especially in cyber security enhancement in Indonesia. Luhut praised highly Huawei to Mr. Ren. "You are lucky to have the team here for making Huawei popular and the technology has been widely used. The establishment of Huawei Academy in Indonesia and the tripartite Cooperation between Huawei, the National Cyber and Crypto Agency and IT Del, also shown Huawei commitment to not only building digital infrastructure in Indonesia, but also digital human resources development and transfer of high technology," Luhut said. "I am sure Huawei could make significant contribution to Indonesia's Green Development and Smart Future. In the next few years, digital property will be one of the most valuable assets in the next generation."

"Indonesia is a beautiful and great nation, boasting long coastal lines, a wealth of natural resources, and a wide variety of agricultural produce," Mr. Ren, spoke highly of Indonesia. He opined that besides representing a large, untapped market for Indonesian exports, China also has a few examples of utilizing technology to improve vital operations. For example, Indonesia can learn to integrate intelligence into the day-to-day running of the nation's many strategic ports and airports, or alternatively implement 5G, AI, wireless, and radar technologies to improve safety at coal mines to a substantial degree.

"Huawei thanks Indonesia for its longstanding support for our local team in the country. With the great trend towards collaboration and shared success between China and Indonesia, based on respecting each other's sovereignty integrity, political systems, and social customs, we believe that together we will lay the foundation for Indonesia's future," Mr. Ren reaffirmed.

The signing of the MoU and cooperation agreement was also attended by Lt Gen (ret.) Hinsa Siburian, BSSN chief, and Prof. Ir. Togar M. Simatupang M, Tech. Ph.D, IT Del rector.

Hinsa lauded Huawei for the close collaboration since the cooperation was inked in 2019. In his welcome remark, Mr. Jacky Chen, Huawei Indonesia CEO, said, "The renewal of the MoU marks a new milestone in our joint cyber security initiative as it will involve more universities and reach out wider public to benefit in this program." Nearly 7,000 government officials and civil servants have benefited from the collaboration between Huawei and BSSN since 2019 through various training activities, webinars and joint programs.

SOURCE Huawei

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Amazon debuts Astro in-home robot, new Alexa, and Ring products during virtual event

    Amazon announced its first-ever in-home robot called Astro during its virtual product event Tuesday.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Eye a Return to sub-$40,000

    It’s been a mixed morning for the majors this morning. A Bitcoin move through to $43,000 levels would be needed to support a breakout…

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Buy Now

    With that in mind, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) look like smart stocks to buy right now. Elastic is a search company. At the core of its platform is the Elastic Stack, a set of software tools designed to ingest and log data from any source (e.g.

  • Amazon unveils an array of new products including its first home robot  

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down Amazon’s announcements on a slew of new products.

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • Honeywell acquires Houston software firm Performix

    Honeywell intends to grow its presence in the life sciences sector with the acquisition of Performix's manufacturing execution system software.

  • Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options. Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 28th, 2021

    Following a bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support a breakout.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • The Competition Is On. Microsoft’s New Phone Features To Compete With Zoom

    Microsoft is increasing its competition with Zoom by launching a few phone features as part of its Teams communication app

  • Amazon Astro is an Alexa robot that roams your home

    Amazon built an Alexa-enabled robot that moves around your home autonomously.

  • Hands-on with Nintendo’s new Switch

    Nintendo’s more expensive model of the Switch is impressive at first glance, thanks to its bigger, brighter screen. But the unit’s improvements are subtle and mostly won’t be relevant to people who play the machine hooked up to a TV.Why it matters: The Nintendo Switch OLED model, to be released Oct. 8, has been a head-scratcher since it was announced, given the limited improvements offered for its $350 price tag, $50 more than the standard model. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • 13 Reasons Why You Don’t Need an iPhone 13

    Another year, another autumnal iPhone release. As Apple’s legacy smartphone pushes deeper into the double digits, performance expectations have never been higher — and rightfully so, iPhones aren’t cheap! It might be tempting to upgrade your older iPhone or another smartphone, but that decision should come after you’ve researched the finer details of how the iPhone 13 compares to …

  • Apple beefs up Keynote, Pages and Numbers with new features

    You can now add a live video feed to Keynote slides.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.