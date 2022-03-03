U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

Huawei Unveils Full-Stack Data Center and Scenario-Based Intelligent Campus Solutions, Accelerating Industrial Digital Transformation and Eco-Friendly Business Development

·7 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held its Industrial Digital Transformation Summit during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2022 in Spain. At the summit, Huawei unveiled brand-new solutions for data center and intelligent campus scenarios. Campuses have high requirements for data center storage, computing power, and energy efficiency, and face challenges in managing their vast assets. Together with industry customers, opinion leaders, and global partners, Huawei discussed industry trends, introduced latest practices in digital transformation, and shared the vision of an innovative future where digital technology, business value, and eco-friendly development come together.

During his opening speech, Mr. Li Peng, President of Huawei West European Region, emphasized that digital transformation and environmental protection are key topics in the future. Huawei provides innovative Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and a full portfolio of products to help global customers build robust ICT infrastructure and enable industrial digital transformation. In fact, over the last few decades, Huawei has been focusing on reducing energy consumption and carbon emission through continuous product and solution innovation.

Mr. Li Peng, President of Huawei West European Region, delivered an opening speech
Mr. Li Peng, President of Huawei West European Region, delivered an opening speech

Interlocking technology with business innovation, Huawei unveils two scenario-based solutions

Mr. Chen Banghua, Vice President (VP) of the Huawei Enterprise Business Group, delivered a keynote speech — Dive into Digital with Innovative Digital Infrastructure — at the summit, announcing new full-stack data center and intelligent campus solutions. Mr. Chen also introduced the latest practices of digital transformation in energy, finance, transportation, and other industries.

Huawei's full-stack data center solution leads the trend of cloud-based, intensive, and eco-friendly development, while Huawei's intelligent campus solution enables all-wireless access, network architecture renewal, and hyper convergence of IT infrastructure. Through continuous innovation in ICT and digital infrastructure, Huawei laid a solid foundation for the development of the intelligent world, as mentioned by Mr. Chen in his speech.

Mr. Chen Banghua, Vice President (VP) of the Huawei Enterprise Business Group, delivered a keynote speech
Mr. Chen Banghua, Vice President (VP) of the Huawei Enterprise Business Group, delivered a keynote speech

Full-stack data center solution: Huawei provides various products, ranging from data center infrastructure to ICT devices and cloud platforms, to enable software-hardware convergence, cross-domain production collaboration, and other innovation. With the goal of building agile, efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly data centers, its solution features innovation in the following four areas:

  • Renew computing & storage: The intelligent cloud management platform enables agile provisioning of various computing power resources. The innovative DPU technology allows the CPU to focus on processing services, unleashing the full potential of computing power and increasing the virtual machine (VM) capacity by 30%. The storage module also collaborates with the NoF+ network to achieve double the storage performance.

  • Renew network: The innovation DCI-DCN synergy enables centralized network management and one-stop service provisioning in minutes, building data center networks with ultimate agility and efficiency.

  • Renew reliability: The full-stack disaster recovery (DR) solution offers comprehensive backup, covering from a single piece of hardware to the entire cloud platform. The solution flexibly copes with various service needs, enabling uninterrupted online service operations around the clock. The storage-optical synergy shortens the service switchover time of the active-active link to 5 ms. This allows storage service recovery in 1 second, completely unnoticeable by users.

  • Renew green: Featuring an innovative ultra-high density design, the converged cooling solution maximizes the power usage effectiveness (PUE), reducing annual power consumption by more than 14%. The prefabricated modular equipment room shortens the delivery time by more than 70% and creates no onsite construction waste, causing little harm to the environment.

Next-generation intelligent campus solution: Huawei renewed and upgraded the office system, network architecture, and IT equipment room — the three major modules of campus ICT infrastructure. This accelerates intelligent upgrade and digital transformation of campuses, offering more efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient campus services.

  • Intelligent office system upgrade: Huawei's proprietary AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 and IdeaHub collaborate with each other based on unique intelligent multimedia dispatching algorithms, allowing one-click meeting access, wireless screen projection, and video conferences with 4K video, Hi-Fi audio, and zero frame freezing.

  • Campus network architecture renewal: Based on the ground-breaking long-distance mixed transmission (wireless, copper cable, and optical) technology, Huawei's solution delivers high-speed communications and power supply for remote devices. The solution redefines simplified architecture for next-generation campus networks by simplifying network architecture from three layers to two layers. In addition, it reduces the power consumption of the aggregation equipment room as well as the entire network and cuts down the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 38%.

  • Campus IT equipment room convergence: Traditional IT equipment room faces challenges such as dispersed hardware procurement and heavy power consumption. Based on the all-in-one preconfigured design, Huawei's solution integrates all campus ICT modules (computing, storage, network, power supply, etc.) to build a hyper-converged IT equipment room. A single cabinet can serve as an independent data center. Such all-in-one design shortens the system delivery time by 88% and the overall power consumption by 58%.

Focusing on these two major scenarios, Huawei extensively integrates ICT with industry trends and customers' business requirements in developing its many cutting-edge products with industrial scenarios, such as energy, transportation, and finance. With innovative technology, Huawei drives customer success in digital transformation and upgrade.

  • In the oil and gas industry, pipeline management has always been challenging, from complex security protection and high maintenance costs to low inspection efficiency and monitoring blind spots. Huawei's all-optical sensing solution leverages optical sensing products, algorithms, and engines to help Shandong Jihua Gas implement intelligent pipeline inspection. The solution increases the risk detection accuracy to 97%, compared to the industry's next-best at 83%. With the solution in place, Jihua has improved pipeline security and management, reduced pipeline O&M costs, and made significant progress in its digital transformation journey.

  • In the transportation industry, traditional urban rail communications systems suffer from low bandwidth, frequent package loss in real-time data transmission, and inefficient system deployment. As a result, many bandwidth-hungry systems have historically not been deployed, such as the Passenger Information Systems (PISs). Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 train-to-ground communications solution, powered by a number of cutting-edge technologies, delivers a maximum of 1.4 Gbit/s bandwidth for trains moving at a speed of 160 km/h. In addition, the solution supports fast soft handover within 30 ms, ensuring secure and stable urban rail operations. The all-in-one chassis is easy to deploy and configure, shortening the service provisioning time by 67%.

  • In the financial industry, banks face traffic, service, and data challenges brought on by rapid financial service upgrades and changes. Their legacy data centers, built based on non-cloud architecture, have limited service capacity. With internal modules closely packed with one another, these data centers are not able to effectively support the fast rollout of innovative services and rapid growth of service traffic. To cope with these challenges, many banks are migrating their core systems from traditional centralized architecture to advanced distributed architecture. To help its financial customers, Huawei provides a solid cloud base for traditional banks to implement digital transformation, and helps digital banks build their own high-reliability platforms, enabling large-scale, multi-scenario innovation across the industry.

Unlocking business potential with eco-friendly digital technology: Writing the future with innovation

As the global economy and wider society begin to recover from the pandemic, industrial digital transformation will undoubtedly become the new engine that drives the world forward. Indeed, digital technology has been continuously breaking boundaries and playing an increasingly important role in today's global economic development.

At the end of the summit, Huawei proposed an initiative aimed at enabling eco-friendly development with green ICT. The plan is to leverage innovative energy-saving technology to continuously improve ICT products' energy efficiency and drive low-carbon development. The initiative includes three major practices: accelerating the development of renewable energy, digitalizing the management of traditional energy, and enabling eco-friendly business development through digital technology and digital transformation. The ultimate goal of the initiative is to make lives better, businesses more intelligent, society more inclusive, and the world greener through innovative digital technology.

In the future, Huawei will continue its efforts in developing innovative solutions for industry scenarios, building simplified, eco-friendly, and intelligent ICT infrastructure, practicing sustainable development through the use of ICT, as well as building Digital Twin systems. It will also deliver optimal service experience, boost production efficiency, accelerate digital and eco-friendly transformation of industries, and create new value together with customers and partners.

MWC Barcelona 2022 runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei Enterprise's exhibition booth is located at 1H50 in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via. Throughout the event, Huawei will continue to extensively cover topics on industry trends, business value, and eco-friendly development with government and enterprise customers, industry elites, opinion leaders, and global partners.

SOURCE Huawei

