Huawei Wins Four DCS Awards for Data Center Facility Business

·4 min read

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has won four awards at the prestigious DCS Awards 2021 for its data center facility business — an annual international event for the data center industry — including being named Data Centre Facilities Vendor of the Year. Other successes included Data Centre Consolidation/Upgrade/Refresh Project of the Year, Data Centre Power Innovation of the Year, and Data Centre Cooling Innovation of the Year.

Held in London, the DCS Awards is the data center industry's flagship event, designed to reward product designers, manufacturers, and suppliers who have made notable efforts in the data center field, with nearly 200 companies participating each year. In 2021, there were more award categories than in any other year — 32 in total — highlighting the vital importance of data centers in the emerging, intelligent world. In addition to awards covering data center infrastructure and Information Technology (IT) innovation, innovations made in energy efficiency and sustainability were new areas of focus for 2021.

Smart DC, Leading the Future

Based on a smart and modular concept, Huawei's aim is to build simple, green, smart, and reliable low-carbon data centers through the reconstruction of four key areas: architecture, cooling systems, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), and power supply.

With a commitment to ongoing technological innovation, Huawei has been recognized by customers, partners, and the DCS Awards judges alike, and was named Data Centre Facilities Vendor of the Year for 2021.

Huawei Data Center Facility Named Data Centre Facilities Vendor of the Year (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

With outstanding product performance and services, Huawei's data center solutions have been widely recognized and put into real-world use in diverse industries around the globe, from carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and governments, to enterprises working in the transportation, finance, manufacturing, and energy sectors. Global Switch, for example, one of the world's leading carrier and cloud neutral data center operators, chose to cooperate with Huawei on several key projects. Upgrading its Paris East data center, Global Switch deployed Huawei's SmartLi Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), building a high-density, efficient, secure, and reliable data center power supply and distribution system. And it was this project that was named Data Center Consolidation/Upgrade/Refresh Project of the Year at this year's DCS Awards.

Ceaseless Innovation and Technological Breakthroughs

Driven by renewed urgency surrounding carbon neutrality goals, building green, energy saving, and efficient data centers is now imperative. Huawei has long focused on innovations that help to save energy and reduce power consumption, in order to achieve higher efficiency for data centers. In terms of technological innovation, Huawei's Smart Converged FusionPower6000 Solution and its next generation Indirect Evaporative Cooling Solution are good examples that stand out. As such, they were named Data Centre Power Innovation of the Year and Data Centre Cooling Innovation of the Year, respectively, at the DCS Awards 2021.

Huawei's Smart Converged FusionPower6000 Solution introduces a new level of technological integration, featuring high density and efficiency, with simplified delivery and enhanced security and reliability. Compared with more traditional power supply and distribution systems, power supply efficiency for the full-link system has increased from 94.5% to 97.8%, significantly reducing energy consumption as well as reducing the physical footprint by more than 40%. In terms of O&M, the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforms maintenance, making it proactive and predictive.

Huawei's Indirect Evaporative Cooling Solution maximizes the use of natural cooling sources and implements uninterrupted, ongoing cooling through a new industry innovation: cold-power fusion. Compared with traditional chilled water cooling systems, Huawei's new solution, in one example in Beijing, reduced power requirements by 32%, also using 33% less water. In addition, Huawei's AI-based iCooling energy efficiency optimization system effectively improves Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by 8%.

Huawei's success at the DCS Awards 2021 is testament to the investment made in technology and product convergence and innovation for data centers. Looking to the future, it will continue along the same path, focusing on innovation in order to build simple, green, smart, and reliable data center solutions.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
http://www.twitter.com/Huawei
http://www.facebook.com/Huawei
http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

SOURCE Huawei

