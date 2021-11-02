U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,780.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,880.25
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.40
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.21
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0820
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,879.25
    -824.06 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.35
    +28.84 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,570.36
    -76.72 (-0.26%)
     

Huawei's Petal Search Sets Roots in MEA, Climbs to Top 2 Mobile Search Engines in the Region

·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A year since its inception in 2020, Petal Search - a Huawei-developed intelligent mobile search engine that comes pre-installed on the brand's new smartphones - has achieved phenomenal success in the MEA region. According to Statcounter's metrics, Petal Search currently ranks among the top 2 mobile search engines used in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, and is within the top 3 mobile search engines in South Africa, the UAE, Tunisia, and Pakistan. The mobile search engine has achieved stunning growth in key operating countries - its market share has doubled in six countries within MEA, including Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia.

Having set roots in the region, Petal Search continues to expand its reach, crossing new milestones thanks to the support of users.

Going Glocal: Huawei constantly innovates to meet region's needs

Recognising that user satisfaction is at the heart of its success, Petal Search is constantly innovating to cater to its customers in the MEA region by delivering services tailor-made for their convenience.

Huawei takes the country specific constraints faced by consumers into consideration when devising new features for Petal Search to make browsing the easy, intuitive experience it's meant to be. In Asia and Africa, users face the pain points of high traffic fees and low network transmission speed.

In particular, transferring files such as music, pictures, and videos over networks tend to consume a large amount of traffic, leading to strong demand for free-of-traffic transmission by users in these localities. Noting this, Petal Search introduced stream free transmission with the launch of Huawei's Nova 8, a move which soon paid off in terms of substantial user activity improvement.

Additionally, Petal Search includes handy, user-oriented functions like One-stop download & share scenes, where consumers can download and quick-share their favourite apps via the search engine.

Petal Search goes global by going local

Petal Search aims to expand globally by being, foremost, a local mobile search engine, customised to the unique climate and culture of each country, as it has done within the MEA region.

Petal Search features Localised News Content Searches, as well as Automatic Push Scenarios (APS), in Central and Eastern Africa, allowing users to catch up on the hottest sporting events like the Olympic Games to track momentous national achievements, such as South Africa winning its first medal in Tokyo, the latest local news, and essential Covid-19 notifications.

Beyond those updates, the APS in Central and Eastern Africa Countries provides information on holiday celebrations, travel news, and more. Avid shoppers will be thrilled to find that sales are included in the APS - with Petal Search, they'll never have to fear missing out on the best bargains. Sports fans can also rejoice, as notifications regarding events such as cricket and football matches will be delivered promptly to them with the APS.

(PRNewsfoto/Huawei)
(PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Furthermore, the mobile search engine is constantly working on improving its nifty Home Page Customisation, which offers consumers the option of customising their icons with local sites in their countries in the icon customization module on the home page.

Petal Search is committed to ensuring the safety and health of users

With its cutting-edge technology, Petal Search strives to protect customers. Its APS offers detailed updates on Covid-19 in users' locations within the MEA region, including new cases, vaccinations, and possible new waves of transmission, allowing users to take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves and those around them.

Petal Search's APS keeps users cool – quite literally, with its local high-temperature weather notifications. In Kuwait, when temperatures run high during heatwaves, these reminders are activated to inform users of temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

When the temperature looks set to increase beyond this point within 24 hours, Petal Search's automatically sends out a copy of a push notification, alerting anyone planning to head outside, or people who are already out and about to pay attention to the heat. A maximum of one copy of this notification can be sent every day to keep the temperature warning pertinent, without being intrusive.

Petal Search continues to flourish

By putting the user first and designing innovations tailored to the specific needs of consumers, Huawei's Petal Search has successfully set roots in the MEA region, achieving spectacular results a year after its 2020 launch.

Petal Search's user-focused innovations in overseas markets has boosted its popularity rapidly, allowing the search engine to record ground-breaking growth. With smart technology combined with local partnerships, Petal Search continues its trajectory towards the goal of being a global mobile search engine by going local in MEA.

SOURCE Huawei

Recommended Stories

  • Major stock indexes eke out another round of records

    Stocks ended with modest gains Monday, pulling back from intraday records but still logging another round of record finishes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow rose around 94 points, or 0.3%, to close near 35,914 after briefly trading above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 rose gained around 8 points, or 0.2%, to finish near 4,614, while the Nasdaq Composite added around 98 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,596.

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • The Tragedy of the Third Coin

    There is always the “third coin” in cryptocurrency. This is the rotating coin that occupies the third position in market capitalization behind bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The third coin is usually characterized as a challenger to the two incumbents.

  • Hyundai and Kia team with Factorial Energy on solid-state batteries

    Massachusetts startup Factorial Energy claims its solid-state battery technology is "safer than conventional lithium-ion technology, extends driving range by 20 to 50 percent, and is drop-in compatible for easy integration into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure." Hyundai's Cradle division — the concept tech folks who brought its Elevate walking vehicle to CES 2019 — has been working with Factorial for a while, now the mothership is getting involved. Hyundai and Kia have signed an agreement to jointly test and develop Factorial's solid-state for future Hyundai Group vehicles, the agreement including the OEM making a "strategic investment" in the startup.

  • Beats Fit Pro review: AirPods Pro with a different look and name

    Beats' new Beats Fit Pro are a compelling pair of earbuds that rival Apple's own excellent AirPods Pro.

  • World’s largest crypto exchange Binance briefly suspends crypto withdrawal

    Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, temporarily disabled all crypto withdrawals on its website.

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company, now called Meta Pl

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – November 1st, 2021

    After hitting all-time highs last week, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to breakout from last week’s highs to avoid a pullback in the week ahead. Avoiding the pivots will be key.

  • Binance Temporarily Disables All Crypto Withdrawals, Cites Backlog

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has temporarily disabled all crypto withdrawals on its platforms due to a large backlog.

  • Apple Working On iPhone Features To Detect Car Accidents: WSJ

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) aims to launch a product feature called "crash detection" for iPhones and Apple Watches in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reports. Crash detection uses data from sensors built into Apple devices, including the accelerometer, to detect car accidents as they occur, for instance, by measuring a sudden spike in gravity, or "g," forces on impact. Apple's latest iPhone operating system can evaluate the walking steadiness of users. Apple products have already detected over 10 mi

  • Who's building the metaverse?

    Facebook changed its name last week to Meta Platforms Inc to signal its focus on the metaverse, which it thinks will be the successor to the mobile internet. The metaverse broadly refers to the idea of a shared virtual platform that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments. Well before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's splashy demos featuring giant robots and digital time travels to ancient Rome, dozens of companies were crafting the software and hardware that could be used for this "Ready Player One" future.

  • Crypto.com Becomes Top Google Play App In The US (And The Ad With Matt Damon Probably Helped, Too)

    Cryptocurrency financial services application Crypto.com became the most downloaded in the U.S. app store for Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android operative system, according to mobile application data service Sensor Tower. Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Giobal Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is third while crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC: VYGVF) is tenth. What Happened: Crypto.com's surge in popularity follows the recent launch of the firm's advertising campaign featuri

  • The awkward truth of Zuckerberg's metaverse: sitting in a chair with goggles

    The cavalcade of wonders in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse show last week left out one crucial screenshot: what your body actually looks like while your mind has gone meta.The catch: The real you is just sitting in a chair wearing goggles.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The video mock-ups of the metaverse Zuckerberg unveiled showed us what remote-presence wizardry might look like from within the 3D dimension. But they omitted the prosaic reality of most cu

  • Biden Administration Targets Stablecoin Digital Currency for Banklike Oversight

    A Treasury-led panel asked Congress to set up a regulatory framework to address growing risks.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 5 best Amazon Black Friday deals today in November 2021

    Kickoff another week with Amazon deals on the Apple AirPods Pro, Breville toaster ovens and so much more

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Through $62,500 Would Bring $65,000 into Play

    Recovering from early losses, Bitcoin would need to break through to $62,500 levels to give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $65,000 levels. Avoiding a return to sub-$61,200 will be key, however.

  • Sky Glass users complain of technical issues

    The company will release a software update this week to address the problems.

  • Burger King to Give Crypto Rewards With Robinhood

    Fast-food chain Burger King is partnering with brokerage platform Robinhood to give away crypto as prizes to its customers.

  • The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2021

    If you're shopping for a gadget lover this year, we've got some picks for you including our favorite headphones, TVs, smart gadgets and more.