U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,829.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,201.00
    -38.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    -4.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.48
    +2.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.50
    +17.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.32 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1086
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.80
    -2.52 (-7.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3365
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7560
    +0.2360 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,488.52
    -671.91 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.22
    -19.31 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,390.60
    -38.96 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Huazhu Group Limited Announces Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huazhu Group Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HTHT
Huazhu Group Limited
Huazhu Group Limited

SHANGHAI, China, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of US$0.021 per ordinary share, or US$0.21 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”). Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares or ADS as of the close of business on March 24, 2022 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. Dividends to holders of the Company’s ordinary shares are expected to be distributed on or about April 14, 2022. Citibank, N.A., depositary bank for the Company's ADS program (the "ADS Depositary"), expects to pay out dividends to ADS holders on or about April 21, 2022. Dividends to be paid to the Company’s ADS holders through the ADS Depositary will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement by and among the Company and the ADS Depositary, and the holders and beneficial owners of ADS issued thereunder, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.

The total amount of cash to be distributed for the special dividend is expected to be approximately US$68 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.4 billion (US$836 million) and restricted cash of RMB26 million (US$4 million).

About Huazhu Group Limited

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of December 31, 2021, Huazhu operated 7,830 hotels with 753,216 rooms in operation in 17 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel and CitiGO Hotel. Upon the completion of the acquisition of DH on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added five brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotels. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that Huazhu appoints, and Huazhu collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2021, Huazhu operates 14 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 86 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

Huazhu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact Information
Huazhu Investor Relations
Tel: 86 (21) 6195 9561
Email: ir@huazhu.com
http://ir.huazhu.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/2: Snowflake, Ford, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says he's one of the few people who are positive about the stock markets right now. But if just a few things go well, stocks are ready to rally.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • These 2 Stocks Posted Surprising Gains Wednesday

    EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) were among the top movers on the day. Shares of EPAM Systems rose more than 16% on Wednesday. The move follows a huge drop of more than 45% on Monday, as the tech-consulting company, with roots in the eastern European nation of Belarus, has had to deal with direct impacts from the war in Ukraine.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Funds Sell ETSY, Palantir

    Much of Ark's trading in recent weeks has consisted of buying beaten-down tech stocks, but it's doing some selling too.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Italy's TIM sets out standalone benefits but shares plunge

    The new boss of Telecom Italia set out the virtues of his standalone plan as an alternative to a takeover approach from KKR but shares in the company plunged on Thursday after a record loss and a gloomy forecast for this year. TIM CEO Pietro Labriola said the 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) KKR approach was hedged with a whole series of uncertainties but appeared to be similar to his proposal to split Italy's leading telecoms company into separate network and service businesses. Financial results published late on Wednesday showed the scale of the problems facing TIM.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Earnings Beat, Court Decision?

    Altria in February got the first signs of possible relief over its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul. So should you buy MO stock now?

  • Russia’s Gas Giant Shunned by European Traders -- and Its Landlord

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC’s energy-trading arm is being kicked out of its central London offices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, piling more pressure on the company that’s already being shunned by many U.K. trading partners and scrutinized by the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Y

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.