HUB INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF KORNERSTONE, INC. TO EXPAND RETIREMENT CAPABILITIES IN CALIFORNIA

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of kornerstone, Inc. (Kornerstone). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Located in Chico, California, Kornerstone provides individuals and corporations with custom financial plans and investment advisory services to help them define and realize their investment and financial goals. Kornerstone has 150 clients with assets of more than $560 million, as of December 31, 2021. Eric Blofsky, President, and the Kornerstone team will join Hub Central & Northern California (CNC). Blofsky will report to Darren Caesar, President of Hub CNC.

The move will provide Kornerstone with access to Hub's distinctive resources, including technology, risk management services and industry-leading specialists to expand the retirement program relationships with their existing clients and explore opportunities to broaden their offering with employee benefits and property and casualty insurance.

Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.

Kornerstone was represented by the consulting firm Wise Rhino Group for the transaction.

About HUB Retirement and Private Wealth
HUB Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of HUB International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with HUB. Employees of HUB provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:
Media: Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312.279.4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-acquires-the-assets-of-kornerstone-inc-to-expand-retirement-capabilities-in-california-301473562.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

