U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.25
    -33.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,688.00
    -224.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,468.25
    -136.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    -14.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.10
    -0.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.11
    +1.32 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7710
    +0.8700 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,450.90
    -1,947.56 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.89
    -40.66 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.26
    -18.96 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CAPABILITES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PHYSICIANS RISK ASSOCIATES INSURANCE AGENCY, LLC IN CALIFORNIA

·1 min read

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency, LLC (Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)
Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Located in Mission Viejo, California, Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency providing insurance solutions to businesses, individuals and families. Specializing in insurance solutions for medical and healthcare professionals, Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency's industry focus supports Hub's Healthcare Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency team will join Hub Los Angeles/Orange County.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:  
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-strengthens-healthcare-insurance-capabilites-with-acquisition-of-the-assets-of-physicians-risk-associates-insurance-agency-llc-in-california-301562532.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 7 Surefire Stocks I Plan to Hold for at Least 20 Years

    According to legendary investor Warren Buffett, you should "be greedy when others are fearful." It's an ethos I've taken to heart with the stock market enduring two big pullbacks since the beginning of 2020.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • Apple leaps into BNPL space as Affirm stock takes a hit

    Apple today announced that it would join the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fray at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, or WWDC.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Oil: ‘We’re not seeing the bounce back we’d hope for’ in supply, energy expert says

    Severin Borenstein, professor at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and faculty director of the Energy Institute at Haas, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how oil producers are struggling to keep up with global demand.&nbsp;

  • J.M. Smucker to take $125 million hit from Jif peanut butter recall

    The recall would also have a 90 cent impact on the Folgers coffee maker's profit, the Ohio-based company said, sending its shares down 3% in premarket trading. Late in May, J.M. Smucker said it was recalling nearly 50 types of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States after a Food and Drug Administration investigation into a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections.