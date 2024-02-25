Hubbard House gives awards during Black History Month event

Feb. 25—ASHTABULA — More than 60 people attended a Black History Month program at the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum on Saturday morning.

Two prominent citizens were honored for their lifelong accomplishments by the Hubbard House board of directors.

Rev. John Salters, founder of G.O. Ministries with his wife Mae in 1994, was honored for his commitment to the community and Jonathan Lee, chief executive officer of Signature Health, for his work in Ashtabula and throughout northeastern Ohio.

Rev. Sharone Sing, a member of the Hubbard House board of directors, and Sally Bradley, Hubbard House executive director, presented the awards and thanked the two men for their work to make the city a better place.

Drew Thomas, a member of the G.O. Development Corp. board of directors, gave a history of Salters' work in the community and his faith that helped create a ministry to those less fortunate.

"I've known John for 30 years as a businessman and for the last 10 years as a member of his board of directors," Thomas said.

Thomas said the Salters' faith in God and love for the community helped change thousands of lives.

John Salters was a construction worker for 40 years constructing buildings throughout northeastern Ohio and later in his life he broadened his education and now, in his 80s, is a theology professor in Cleveland.

Salters left high school to help his family and ended up joining the military in 1966. He spent a year in Vietnam.

Bradley said the Salters family took her under their wing.

"They are a big reason I have taken this job," he said.

Salters said Ashtabula is a special place where people care for each other.

Lee received his award and shared his life story as well.

Lee was 4 years old when his father shot and killed his mother. He said his grandparents took him and his two brothers into their home, and raised them as their own after he witnessed the aftermath of the shooting.

He said the trauma he experienced led him into a life of alcohol and drug abuse at the age of 14 or 15. Lee said he was able to get some rehabilitation and defeat his addiction at the age of 17.

He said he felt so blessed that he decided to give his life to help others get the same result.

"I don't feel what I've done deserves this type of recognition," Lee said.

He said the Freedom Seekers who made their way from the South to the shores of Lake Erie accomplished far more than him.

"I owe. I did not deserve that gift. I was the liar and cheater," Lee said.

He started with three employees and has built his company to several hundred employees working to help clients rehabilitate their lives through mental health and medical services.

He urged people to seek for greatness in themselves.

"It is amazing what we can do when we dig deeply," Lee said.

He said it is important to have gratitude for what we have and also urged people to find solutions to problems in community.

Those attending the event were able to get tours of the Hubbard House, which was the final stop on one of the Underground Railroad trails. Many former slaves found freedom through connections at the Hubbard House as they made their way to freedom in Canada.