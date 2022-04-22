Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Shelton, CT, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2022.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

