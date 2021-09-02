U.S. markets closed

Hubbell Incorporated to Appear at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Hubbell Inc.
·1 min read
Shelton, CT, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with Bill Sperry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will appear at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference. The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 1:30PM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000


