Hubble Connected Debuts Industry First AI-Powered Features and Touch-Screen Innovation at ABC Expo to Keep Families Connected

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At ABC Kids Expo 2023 (May 3 – 5, Booth V37) in Las Vegas, Hubble Connected , the world leader in emotional tech and creator of the connected nursery will debut four new AI-powered features on its HubbleClub app, giving parents more control over their baby's health, sleep and emotional well-being. The company will also showcase its range of award-winning smart nursery products, including the newly upgraded Nursery Pal Cloud Touch Baby Monitor and the Guardian Pro Smart Movement Monitor. Like all Hubble Connected smart products, these monitors can be managed via the HubbleClub app.

The HubbleClub app is the only baby-wellness app that allows parents to not only soothe, monitor, and manage their baby's health and sleep, but also to control all their smart nursery products in one place. With the new AI-powered features, parents will be able to get even more detailed insights into their baby's wellbeing.

The new features are scheduled to roll out this summer and be available on select Hubble Connected smart monitor models. The features include:

Rollover Alert notifies parents when their baby is not sleeping on its back or when its face is covered. Eye-Wellness Tracker monitors the number of times a baby blinks and provides parents with a report regularly. Upgraded Sleep Analytics show babies' sleep patterns and movements to provide better insight into sleep behavior. Sleep analytics is available with all smart video monitors, but the AI functionality provides more analytics with the Guardian and Dream+ family of movement monitors. Precious Baby Moments Function recognizes and captures photo-ready expressions from the crib for easy viewing and sharing.

Nursery Pal Cloud Touch and Cloud Touch Twin Smart Baby Monitors ($149/$199): Hubble Connected has upgraded the company's best-selling smart baby monitor with the addition of a 5-inch HD touchscreen parent unit and improved resolution and functionality in the camera. With the addition of the parent unit, caregivers get an improved user experience. As the child grows, the touchscreen can be used as an educational and entertainment console. It is also available in a Twin pack which comes with an additional camera and the ability for parents to view both feeds in split screen view on the parent unit.

Guardian Pro Smart Movement Monitor ($299): The Guardian Pro combines the upgraded Nursery Pal Cloud Touch with the award-winning Guardian+ Smart Movement Monitor, making it the first movement monitoring package on the market with a parent unit. The Guardian+ lets parents track their child's health and wellbeing by providing readings on their heart rate, breathing rate, and sleep quality. The base unit doubles as a nightlight and sound monitor, helping parents instill healthy sleep habits in their child. The accompanying touchscreenCloud Touch video monitor keeps parents connected through an HD live video feed on their smartphone via the HubbleClub app, or on the touchscreen parent unit.

Hubble Connected Founder & Chairman (and father of three), Dino Lalvani, noted: "Throughout our ten years in the industry, Hubble Connected's mission has been to help make parenting easier. By being the only company offering a single app and products that help soothe, monitor, and track the health and safety of the baby, we are putting the power back into the hands of parents. This is in line with our bigger "ages and stages" vision to support growing families through those challenging early years of parenting."

Hubble Connected products are available at Amazon, Babylist, Best Buy,

Hubbleconnected.com , Target, Walmart, and specialty baby stores across the country.

With a mission to empower parents to raise healthy and happy babies, Hubble Connected offers a full range of smart connected nursery products that aim to keep families connected and ensure child safety from birth to adolescence. Hubble Connected's award-winning products have kept over 11 million babies safe and connected via its range of smart baby monitors and have generated over $1 billion in sales. For more information, please visit www.hubbleconnected.com and follow Hubble Connected on Instagram .

