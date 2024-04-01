Hubertus Service Station in Canisteo 'stays in the family' even after sale. Here's how.

The Hubertus Service Station in Canisteo has been in the same family for 75 years, and as far Joe Hubertus Jr. and Kyle Mullen are concerned, it still is.

Mullen, 32, is the new owner of the busy 28 W. Main St. service station after completing a purchase agreement with Hubertus, 76, in early March.

“He’s like the son I never had. We are very close. The whole transition has been extremely smooth," said Hubertus Jr., whose late father, Joe Sr., opened the station in 1949.

Mullen has turned wrenches at the business nearly half his life, starting as a high school student at Canisteo-Greenwood and through his college years at Alfred State, where he earned an associate's degree in Automotive Technology.

Kyle Mullen does a New York State inspection at Hubertus Service Station in Canisteo on March 26, 2024. Mullen is the new owner of the family business.

Mullen's experience made him the ideal person to carry on the service station's legacy as Hubertus eyed retirement.

“Everyone says you’ll know when it’s time, and it’s time," said Hubertus, who has been married to his wife Nancy for 54 years. The couple has two daughters.

"Kyle was the right guy to buy it," added Hubertus. "He’s got a good head on his shoulders; he’s been around enough he knows how to run the place."

Mullen was receptive to the idea of taking over one of Canisteo's oldest businesses.

“Joe grew on me. He’s become more of a father figure than anything," Mullen said. "He approached me with the idea of me buying it and the rest is history.”

Kyle Mullen holds a framed photo of Joe Hubertus Sr. and Joe Hubertus Jr. The Hubertus Service Station in Canisteo was founded by Joe Hubertus Sr. in 1949. Joe Hubertus Jr. sold the business to Mullen, but he is still helping customers at the busy 28 W. Main St. station.

Joe Jr. is not going far. He will still be at the service station most days, answering phones, fronting customer service and continuing to mentor Mullen, who has two children with his wife Hillari.

“I don’t think I would be at where I am today if I didn’t learn the ropes from him. He taught me how to run a business," Mullen said. “He’s seen it all before. He knows certain situations you are going to run into as a business owner so it’s really beneficial for me to have him here.”

The automotive repair shop handles a full range of light-duty and heavy-duty repairs, sells gasoline and offers 24-hour towing. They get brisk towing business from Steuben County 911.

The Hubertus Service Station has been a fixture in Canisteo for 75 years. Kyle Mullen recently took over operations at the business.

Hubertus Jr. bought 50% of the corporation in 1976 and the rest in 1982. He worked alongside his father beginning when he was 12.

Auto technicians John McMindes and Mike Sharp have been with the Hubertus Service Station for 34 years and 17 years, respectively.

"We have customers who have been coming here for 40 years and a lot of new customers," Hubertus said.

According to Mullen, the business is staying in the family.

“At times I have even had people ask me if I was a Hubertus only to reply, ‘No, but I might as well be,’” Mullen said. “The Hubertus name will live on. I will always honor what Joe Sr. started way back in 1949 as well as all the blood, sweat and tears Joe Jr. has put into this business since.”

