Hubify Limited (ASX:HFY) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Telecom industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, Hubify Limited (ASX:HFY) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.4x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Hubify Has Been Performing

Hubify has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Hubify's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 17%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 90% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 8.2%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Hubify's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Hubify revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hubify that you should be aware of.

