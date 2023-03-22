Hubilo Fortifies Management Team with New CMO Erik Newton and Elevates Two to C-Level Roles

Abhishek Jain elevated to CFO and Shobana Kailash elevated to Group CHRO to prepare for future acquisitions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Hubilo Technologies Inc., the world leader in virtual and hybrid event management technology, hired Chief Marketing Officer Erik Newton, a dynamic leader with a growth track record in B2B and B2C marketing roles.

Newton is an experienced marketing leader who is known for innovative thinking and writing, technical know-how, and operational execution. He has managed marketing teams covering all phases from product marketing, communications, acquisition, and renewal.

"Erik brings a depth and breadth of hands-on marketing knowledge to Hubilo along with a reputation for visionary thinking that connects business strategy and marketing to drive results," said Hubilo Co-Founder and CEO Vaibhav Jain. "We've already started to see some big changes with Erik around, changes that will make our team stronger and more efficient and that will allow us to deliver meaningful results for our investors and our customers."

Before joining Hubilo, Newton served as Vice President of Marketing at Milestone Inc., where he drove customer acquisition, product marketing, and marketing communications. Prior to that he also held senior marketing positions at BrightEdge, TiVo, Netflix, MP3.com, Adobe, and Dentsu.

"I came to Hubilo because of their solution's category-topping reviews, the capital invested and balance sheet, and the quality of the management team. The team is progressive, authentic, smart, and humble. Hubilo is at the forefront of connecting people in meaningful ways, providing greater access through virtual and hybrid events that accelerate pipeline movement and revenue," said Newton.

Additionally, Hubilo has up-leveled its finance and human resources leadership. Abhishek Jain will now serve as Chief Financial Officer and Shobana Kailash will now serve as Group Chief Human Resources Officer. These changes enhance Hubilo's senior leadership team to strengthen the corporate functions and provide stability as the company looks to grow through future acquisitions.

Story continues

"In the current environment, optimal capital allocation and sustainable growth are the key pillars to drive long-term company and shareholder value. One of my key priorities in this role is to ensure judicious and ROI-focused capital deployment for both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. With the fielddrive acquisition, Hubilo has positioned itself excellently to drive growth across both in-person and digital events and webinars," said Abhishek Jain.

"It is an exciting time to be at Hubilo and leading both Hubilo's and fielddrive's global people functions. The acquisition has brought in new challenges, and the People Team obviously plays a pivotal role. Creating a "people-first" culture is more than coming up with catchphrases and posters, it requires engaging people in regular reinvention while retaining what worked well and laying down new roads for the team to run on," said Kailash.

###

About Hubilo Technologies Inc: Hubilo is the event professional's event platform for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Founded in 2015 to revolutionize engagement at in-person events, the company makes it easy to bring people together anywhere, anytime. Hubilo's powerful engagement features, live + dedicated client experience team, and custom branding tools have helped create over 12K events and counting. Headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, Hubilo's employees are dedicated to enabling the world's most important events: Yours.

Hubilo Technologies, Inc., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

Contact:

Devan Crean

dcrean@novitascommunications.com

SOURCE: Hubilo Technologies, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745339/Hubilo-Fortifies-Management-Team-with-New-CMO-Erik-Newton-and-Elevates-Two-to-C-Level-Roles



