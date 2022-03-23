HubKonnect CEO, Michael Koch, Awarded the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Machine Learning

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology entrepreneur, Michael Koch, is recognized as the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Machine Learning by the Business Intelligence Group. "It's an honor to be recognized for leading the forefront of artificial intelligence technology and machine learning. As the CEO of my latest venture, HubKonnect, we've developed a robust, innovative AI-enabled local marketing platform that enables franchise restaurants to understand local consumer data and our AI brain develops marketing tactics and assets that drive real world business results," Koch said.

Business Intelligence Group recognizes the best organizations, products, and entrepreneurs who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real business problems. "Over the course of my career, I have successfully built, scaled, and exited four innovative technology companies on a global scale. My relentless dedication to pushing innovation forward in the AI technology sector has made HubKonnect the No. 1 AI-enabled local store marketing platform in the multi-unit retail space today," said Koch.

As one of the originating pioneers of AI technology, Koch continues to push the industry forward with his AI research arm. "As the Chairman of QSR AI Research Lab, we are continuously developing innovative AI technology that is critical to business success in the restaurant industry. From marketing to supply chain, to operations and human resources, we are continuously developing AI algorithms that synthesize data and identify, enhance, and optimize nearly every part of a business, creating real business growth," Koch said.

HubKonnect's award-winning proprietary AI-enabled local store marketing platform is unlike anything in the market. "We firmly believe that HubKonnect is on the trajectory to be the Salesforce for the restaurant industry. In today's fast changing landscape, it has never been more important for restaurants to engage with their community quickly and intelligently at the local level. As CEO at HubKonnect, I have developed our platform to synthesize local consumer data, and then instantly develop and deploy localized marketing programs for franchise restaurants across the U.S.," said Koch.

Under Koch's leadership, passion, and tenacity, he has pushed AI innovation forward. "My sole focus over the past four years has been developing and delivering powerful artificial intelligence to top global brands in the multi-billion dollar quick service restaurant industry. I'm proud to say that no other technology platform in the market does what HubKonnect offers. Under my direction, we will continue pushing the industry forward to keep our clients on the cutting edge of AI," Koch said.

Michael Koch is an artificial intelligence technologist, entrepreneur, and an originating pioneer of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and SaaS industries. As the Co-founder and CEO of HubKonnect, he has grown the company to quickly become the No.1 data-driven, AI-enabled local store marketing platform for the quick service restaurant industry in the U.S. He is also the Chairman of the QSR AI and CEO of Koch Global Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on leading SaaS, AI, Big Data, Machine Learning, and early-stage emerging startups that have high growth potential.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

