U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.82
    -29.79 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,461.25
    -346.21 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,068.07
    -40.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.03
    -14.31 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.87
    +4.60 (+4.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    +14.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.27 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3370
    -0.0360 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0057 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0200
    +0.2040 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,456.63
    -136.93 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.68
    +12.07 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

HubKonnect CEO, Michael Koch, Awarded the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Machine Learning

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology entrepreneur, Michael Koch, is recognized as the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Machine Learning by the Business Intelligence Group. "It's an honor to be recognized for leading the forefront of artificial intelligence technology and machine learning. As the CEO of my latest venture, HubKonnect, we've developed a robust, innovative AI-enabled local marketing platform that enables franchise restaurants to understand local consumer data and our AI brain develops marketing tactics and assets that drive real world business results," Koch said.

Business Intelligence Group recognizes the best organizations, products, and entrepreneurs who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real business problems. "Over the course of my career, I have successfully built, scaled, and exited four innovative technology companies on a global scale. My relentless dedication to pushing innovation forward in the AI technology sector has made HubKonnect the No. 1 AI-enabled local store marketing platform in the multi-unit retail space today," said Koch.

As one of the originating pioneers of AI technology, Koch continues to push the industry forward with his AI research arm. "As the Chairman of QSR AI Research Lab, we are continuously developing innovative AI technology that is critical to business success in the restaurant industry. From marketing to supply chain, to operations and human resources, we are continuously developing AI algorithms that synthesize data and identify, enhance, and optimize nearly every part of a business, creating real business growth," Koch said.

HubKonnect's award-winning proprietary AI-enabled local store marketing platform is unlike anything in the market. "We firmly believe that HubKonnect is on the trajectory to be the Salesforce for the restaurant industry. In today's fast changing landscape, it has never been more important for restaurants to engage with their community quickly and intelligently at the local level. As CEO at HubKonnect, I have developed our platform to synthesize local consumer data, and then instantly develop and deploy localized marketing programs for franchise restaurants across the U.S.," said Koch.

Under Koch's leadership, passion, and tenacity, he has pushed AI innovation forward. "My sole focus over the past four years has been developing and delivering powerful artificial intelligence to top global brands in the multi-billion dollar quick service restaurant industry. I'm proud to say that no other technology platform in the market does what HubKonnect offers. Under my direction, we will continue pushing the industry forward to keep our clients on the cutting edge of AI," Koch said.

ABOUT MICHAEL KOCH

Michael Koch is an artificial intelligence technologist, entrepreneur, and an originating pioneer of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and SaaS industries. As the Co-founder and CEO of HubKonnect, he has grown the company to quickly become the No.1 data-driven, AI-enabled local store marketing platform for the quick service restaurant industry in the U.S. He is also the Chairman of the QSR AI and CEO of Koch Global Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on leading SaaS, AI, Big Data, Machine Learning, and early-stage emerging startups that have high growth potential. To learn more about Michael Koch, please visit https://michaelkochceo.com or https://hubkonnect.com

ABOUT BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE GROUP

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

MEDIA CONTACT
Samantha Savory
305.582.5997
www.Savory-PR.com
332605@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubkonnect-ceo-michael-koch-awarded-the-artificial-intelligence-entrepreneur-of-the-year-award-for-machine-learning-301509185.html

SOURCE HubKonnect

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigroup

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Is it a Smart Move to Keep Your Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Ariel Focus Fund gained +4.95% in the fourth quarter trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index which increased +7.77% and the S&P 500 Index which gained +11.03%. For the full year 2021, […]

  • Eying strong year-end prices, U.S. oil firms accelerate activity- Fed Survey

    (Reuters) -Activity in the oil and gas sector accelerated in the first quarter as company outlooks improved, according to a survey of oil executives released on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. U.S. crude will sell for an average of $93 a barrel by the end of the year and natural gas prices at the largest U.S. hub will average $4.57 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to the survey of oil executives from Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. An index of activity by oil and gas companies in the region rose to 56 from 42.6 in the fourth quarter, marking the highest reading since the survey began six years ago, the survey said.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now T