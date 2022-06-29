U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Huble develops Key Account Management methodology within HubSpot

·3 min read

New framework from Elite Partner Huble Digital enables HubSpot users to automate and scale account management processes -  

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital business & CRM consultancy Huble Digital https://www.huble.com has developed a framework to roll out Key Account Management within HubSpot CRM software https://www.hubspot.com.

HubSpot offers many tools and features across its five hubs — Marketing, Sales, Service, CMS, Ops — using these tools together helps companies acquire new customers, as well as retain and grow existing customers.

Daryn Smith, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Huble Digital, says, "There is a perception that the HubSpot Sales Hub is optimised for new business sales only, however Key Account Management is a critical path for business growth and the HubSpot product is more than capable of automating and managing a key account management function."

As research has shown, attracting a new customer costs five times more than retaining an existing one. This highlights the importance of Key Account Management, which mitigates revenue loss while actively fostering new sales opportunities from existing customers. Crucially, Key Account Management can only function in the long term if all Key Account Managers are following the same scalable processes.

Recognising the need for a unique methodology and framework to provide proportional attention to high-value accounts, the Huble team reconsidered how HubSpot's tools and functionality could be applied in this context. To achieve this, the CRM platform was configured to facilitate upsells, cross-sells, client health, and improved relationship management.

This proved to be a success, setting a new standard for scalable Key Account Management processes that are standardised across client service teams, business units, and service delivery.

Smith continues, "With the right expertise and frameworks in place, HubSpot can now be used for both client acquisition and sustainable growth of key accounts; not only for "hunting", but "farming" as well."

Having pioneered its own Key Account Management methodology within HubSpot, Huble Digital is uniquely equipped to help other businesses achieve similar success.

Huble now has a framework for growth-oriented enterprise businesses to develop, set up, and scale its Key Account Management processes — all within the HubSpot software ecosystem.

With a strong track record of helping international customers across industries build their sales process and analytics, as well as the processes and analytics required to scale an outbound prospecting team of BDR's or SDR's, such an offering is a natural step forward for the Huble Digital team.

With guidance from Huble Digital, any enterprise business can turn HubSpot into the ultimate Key Account Management platform.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Marketing, Huble DigitalJenna Linley jenna.linley@huble.com

About Huble Digital Group - huble.com

Huble Digital is a digital business & CRM consultancy helping companies acquire, retain and grow customers through digital transformation, by providing CRM solutions and strategic consultancy across marketing, sales, service and business operations.

Accredited for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Security Compliance in each of its five international businesses, Huble's 130+ employees work with larger enterprises across the UK, NA, EMEA & APAC. As an Elite HubSpot Solutions Provider - three times over - Huble Digital has overseen 400+ successful CRM implementations. Huble has over 10 years of experience in steering clients through their digital transformation journeys.

About HubSpot - hubspot.com

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 143,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849529/Huble_Key_Account_Management.mp4

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huble-develops-key-account-management-methodology-within-hubspot-301577238.html

SOURCE Huble Digital

